Clifton 4th Beach reopens after latest failure of sewage pumps
- Clifton 4th Beach has been reopened to the public after parts of it were closed due to a sewer pump failure on Sunday
- In the latest pump failure incident, the wastewater pooled on the beach
- The City's Zahid Badroodien says contaminated sand was bagged and removed from the beach for disposal
- He's assured Cape Town residents that the sewage did not contaminate the seawater
One of Cape Town’s most popular beaches, Clifton 4th Beach, has been reopened after parts of it were closed off due to a sewer pump failure on Sunday.
Wastewater spilled over onto a section of the beach leading to its temporary closure to the public.
RELATED: Local yacht club pleads with CT mayor to urgently tackle Zeekoevlei sewage mess
The City of Cape Town says the pump station is now fully operational after repairs were conducted.
Mayoral committee member for water and sanitation services, Zahid Badroodien, says the affected beach area has been cleaned.
RELATED: Milnerton Lagoon fish die-off may be linked to poorly treated sewage, says CoCT
According to Badroodien, the construction of a berm prevented the wastewater from contaminating the seawater.
"Our officials reacted very quickly. They were able to create a berm which was able to stop the flow of the sewage from reaching the sea", he tells CapeTalk.
In a separate pump failure incident last month, Camps Bay Beach, Glen beach, and the Camps Bay Tidal Pool were closed to the public.
RELATED: 'CT water pollution worsening, upgrades to expand sewage capacity long overdue'
The City is still working to determine the cause of the pump station failure but Badroodien says aging infrastructure is only one of the possible factors.
He says other contributing factors could also include electrical trips caused by continued load shedding and blockages in the pipe system.
Our pump station at the beach had malfunctioned which lead to an overflow within the pump station facility which then led to the eventual overflow onto the beach facility but thankfully no sewage had come into contact with the sea water.Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste - City of Cape Town
The specific cause of the pump breaking down is not yet known. The engineers will be assessing the pumps but what we do know is that our pumps do become prone to breaking sooner rather than later and more often than is supposed to as a result of the load shedding that has been tripping a number of our pumps which have needed to be reset over time.Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste - City of Cape Town
Badroodien has reiterated the City's commitment to prioretising upgrades to sewage infrastructure and pump stations.
He says City officials are conducting a condition assessment to identify the pumps that need urgent replacing.
There are 457 pump stations across the metro and over 1,500 sewage pumps of varying sizes.
You're 100% right in terms of the aging infrastructure but that's not the only reason. It does also result as a result of vandalism and illegal connections made at our pump stations in our informal areas and then also those solids which are being dumped into our pipes.Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste - City of Cape Town
We are doing a significant amount of work to make sure we have the right resources to prevent this from happening in the future, not only in Clifton but in pump stations across the city.Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste - City of Cape Town
Source : Cindy Archillies/EWN.
