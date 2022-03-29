Syndicates stealing fuel worth millions from buried Transnet pipelines in Vrede





Millions of litres of fuel are lost every year in South Africa to sophisticated gangs of petrol thieves

AmaBhungane journo Tabelo Timse says fuel theft is rife in the Free State town of Vrede

Timse has written about the underworld of fuel theft for her latest amaBhungane investigation

A fuel syndicate operating in the remote areas of the Free State is pumping millions of litres of stolen petrol from Transnet's underground pipelines.

It's reported that the sophisticated operation is led by armed gangs who allegedly work alongside insiders at the state-owned pipeline company.

Investigative journalist Tabelo Timse says the small Free State town of Vrede is at the centre of the fuel theft racket because it's at the midpoint of the pipeline that stretches from Durban to Gauteng.

Earlier this month, Transnet revealed that there have already been 77 incidents of fuel theft this year, involving 3.5 million litres.

Several secluded farms in the Vrede area have been hit by armed thieves who tap into the pipeline that runs underneath their land.

Transnet's pipes are buried two metres beneath the surface and span 3,800km across five provinces to 250 million litres each week.

Timse says the syndicates have inside knowledge about the times at which the fuel is pumped and where to locate the valves.

"Although Transnet is saying no one has been arrested from their side, we can make our own conclusions",she tells CapeTalk.

Some Vrede farmers suspect that the criminals are working with both police and Transnet officials.

According to Timse, most thefts go unreported because farmers say the SA Police Service (SAPS) never responds to incidents when they are in progress.

Farmers in the area have created their own WhatsApp alert group, and they have hired private security companies who use hi-tech surveillance cameras in an attempt to deter the thieves.

There are armed gangs, syndicates that are stealing fuel from the Transnet pipelines which span over five provinces in South Africa from Gauteng to KZN. Tabelo Timse, Investigative journalist - AmaBhungane

The thieves have found a loophole where they found that these pipelines pump fuel at certain times and they just go into these farms where these pipelines are buried under. They open the valves and they help themselves to the fuel. Tabelo Timse, Investigative journalist - AmaBhungane