Clifton and Glen Beach residents want their own CID to take on crime and grime





Ratepayers in Clifton and Glen Beach want to establish a city improvement district (CID) in the area

Nerine Pienaar, a member of the CID steering committee, says the aim is to improve public safety and tackle the urban management of the popular neighbourhood

Pienaar says a number of incidents in recent years have left residents and visitors to the area feeling unsafe

The Clifton community is putting together a plan to improve safety and enhance municipal services and public amenities in the area.

Ratepayers in the Clifton and Glen Beach areas want to establish a city improvement district (CID) which will help top-up municipal services in prime coastal suburbs.

The City of Cape Town has given the Clifton CID steering committee the go-ahead to develop an implementation plan and 5-year budget.

At least 60% of property owners in the area must vote in favour of the CID plan before it can be officially established.

RELATED: Clifton 4th Beach reopens after latest failure of sewage pumps

Nerine Pienaar, a member of the Clifton CID steering committee, Clifton and Glen Beach ratepayers have been concerned about the rising crime levels in the area.

The proposed CID would tackle crime and grime, urban decay, environmental upliftment, social projects, and the dwindling municipal services in the area.

Pienaar says she's been living in Clifton for the past 11 years and has seen public safety in the area deteriorate.

On Saturday 28 September 2019, Cebo Mbatha, an 18-year-old law student at the University of Cape Town, was murdered on Clifton third beach in an apparent robbery.

Just two months later, another teen was fatally stabbed in the chest on Victoria Road, the road above all of Clifton's beaches.

Pienaar says the Clifton community was devastated by the tragic incidents and felt compelled to take action.

We have proactively got to take responsibility for first and foremost, the security in our area, so that the residents, as well as the visitors, feel safe, and also to top up the municipal services which are definitely lacking. Nerine Pienaar, Member of Clifton CID steering committee

I have been fortunate enough to be living in Clifton for the past 11 years but unfortunately, I have seen a dramatic decline in the public safety and services provided by the City. Nerine Pienaar, Member of Clifton CID steering committee

A number of recent public safety incidents have motivated the residents to investigate whether we should start a CID in our area. Nerine Pienaar, Member of Clifton CID steering committee