Why there's a 70% spike in South African students heading to Canada to study?
- Immigration consultant Nicholas Avramis says Canada offers a three-year open work permit to foreign students once they graduate
- This allows one to work in Canada for a year and then apply for permanent residency
- Canada has a big brain drain to USA and so there is a need for tech graduates, notes Avramis
Immigration Consulting Nicholas Avramis says their recent study indicates a 70% increase in South African students heading to Canada for study and offers some reasons why.
First off, South Africans are adventurous people and they travel all over the world, for education.Nicholas Avramis, MD - Beaver Immigration Consulting
But, he says, what differentiates Canadian education at a post-secondary level is that once a student graduates they receive a three-year open work permit.
It allows you to work anywhere in the country, and after a year, if you would like to stay, you can apply for PR (permanent residency).Nicholas Avramis, MD - Beaver Immigration Consulting
Education overseas is an investment in one's future, he notes, should a graduate choose to stay in Canada.
Other countries just don't offer that.Nicholas Avramis, MD - Beaver Immigration Consulting
Canada rewards foreign students and offers them an opportunity to then apply for citizenship after only two years rather than three years after gaining permanent residency.Nicholas Avramis, MD - Beaver Immigration Consulting
There are currently over 720,000 foreign students studying in Canada, says Avramis.
Canada by far has the largest contingent of foreign students of any country.Nicholas Avramis, MD - Beaver Immigration Consulting
A lot of South Africans we see are going into tech, coding, and software engineering college programmes.Nicholas Avramis, MD - Beaver Immigration Consulting
Canada does lose many graduates to the United States he says.
Canada has a big brain drain....so there is a big need for tech in the country.Nicholas Avramis, MD - Beaver Immigration Consulting
Canada encourages immigrants to come in through education channels and then hopes to retain the talent in the country once students graduate, he notes.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_98937314_cape-town-south-africa-unidentified-passengers-await-their-flights-at-the-local-departures-terminal-.html
