'I was out of line and I was wrong' - Will Smith apologises for Oscars slap
- Will Smith took to Instagram to apologise to Chris Rock after the controversial Oscars slap on Sunday night
- The actor slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars after Rock made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, who suffers from alopecia-related hair loss
- He says his behaviour was "unacceptable and inexcusable", writing that he “reacted emotionally”
- Smith won his first-ever Oscar for portraying the father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams in the film 'King Richard'
Will Smith has apologised to Chris Rock for hitting the comedian during the Oscars ceremony in Hollywood on Sunday night.
"I would like to publicly apologise to you, Chris," Smith says in a statement. "I was out of line and I was wrong."
Smith jumped on stage at the 94th Academy Awards and slapped Rock for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
Rock had made a distasteful joke about Pinkett Smith's shaved head, which is a result of alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss.
RELATED: VIDEO: Will Smith slaps presenter Chris Rock, minutes before winning Oscar
Shortly after the incident, Smith won Best Actor for his portrayal of Richard Williams, the father of tennis superstars Venus and Serena, in the film 'King Richard'.
It was Smith's first-ever Oscar win, 20 years after he was first nominated for Best Actor for his portrayal of the boxing legend Muhammad Ali.
In the statement released on Instagram on Monday night, Smith says he's embarrassed by his actions.
I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.Will Smith
"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable", he says.
"Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally", the statement continues.
Smith also apologised to the film academy, producers of the Oscars ceremony, attendees, viewers and the Williams family.
"I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress."
