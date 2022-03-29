20 slain as armed cartel opens fire at Mexican cockfight





Twenty people are dead following a massacre at a cockfight in Mexico, described as one of the worst the country has ever seen.

Seventeen men and three women were shot dead at the secret event in the Las Tranjas region of Michoacan on Sunday.

Cartel gunmen with rifles and dressed in army fatigues burst into the

It's the latest deadly incident in what's seen as a bloody escalation of Mexico’s drugs war.

The murder rate in Mexico has more than tripled in the last 15 years. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

Most of the victims, almost certainly had nothing to do with any of the gangs. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

Farmers have been feeling the pressure of gang violence in the area, there's been a huge increase in violence. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

Ironically, it's since the President pledged to reduce organised crime four years ago by using a less confrontational approach. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

