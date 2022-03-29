UFS to run first clinical, Saphra-approved trial of plant-based Covid treatment
- UFS and FARMOVS will start the first local clinical trials of plant-based treatments for mild Covid
- FARMOVS is a South African clinical research organisation based at the University of the Free State
The University of Free State is set to become the first in South Africa to carry out clinical trials testing the effectiveness of traditional medicine in treating mild to moderate Covid-19 patients.
Its Department of Pharmacology and the university's FARMOVS research team will carry out the first South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) approved clinical trial of plant-based product, Phela.
Phela is a traditional medicine product composed of four plants.Prof Motlalepula Matsabisa, Professor and Director of Pharmacology -UFS
We repurposed it. It was initially developed for HIV and AIDS, because it is an immune modulator.Prof Motlalepula Matsabisa, Professor and Director of Pharmacology -UFS
We're very impressed with the results...and Saphra has approved that clinical study.Prof Motlalepula Matsabisa, Professor and Director of Pharmacology -UFS
RELATED: President 'poorly advised' by NCCC over Covid restrictions says medical expert
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/svershinsky/svershinsky2003/svershinsky200300209/142669059-female-doctor-or-nurse-in-gloves-holding-syringe-for-vaccination-against-the-background-of-the-south.jpg
More from Local
We are paying over 10% more for basic food items than a year ago
The Money Show interviews Andy Du Plessis, Managing Director of FoodFoward SA, about the effects of rocketing food inflation.Read More
Ban on 'sexualised' wine ad slammed: 'I don't think it's a reasonable judgment'
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to communication strategist Sarah Britten.Read More
Crisis looms if driver's license renewal deadline not extended on Thursday - AA
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Layton Beard, spokesperson for the Automobile Association.Read More
Wheelchair parking bays are meant for wheelchair users only, says activist
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to disability activists Ari Seirlis and Nicky Abdinor as well as consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.Read More
R13M of unused vaccines expire, non-vaxxed should feel guilty says health dept
Mandy Wiener is joined by health department spokesperson Foster Mohale to talk about the expiry of 90 000 unused Pfizer doses.Read More
'This is unfair' - Tweeps slam 5-year jail term handed to NSFAS big spender
Reactions have been pouring in after Walter Sisulu University student Sibongile Mani was sentenced to five years in prison.Read More
Student who mistakenly got R14m from NSFAS sentenced to 5 years in jail
The East London Regional Court found Sibongile Mani guilty of theft after she spent R800 000 of the money she mistakenly received.Read More
Joburg CBD without electricity: 'We’re hoping by Friday everything will be done'
Mandy Wiener interviews City Power Spokesperson Isaac Mangena.Read More
Long covid check queues at CPT International, ACSA responds
Lester Kiewit is joined by Mark Maclean from ACSA to talk about long covid check queues at CPT International.Read More