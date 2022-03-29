UFS to run first clinical, Saphra-approved trial of plant-based Covid treatment





- UFS and FARMOVS will start the first local clinical trials of plant-based treatments for mild Covid

- FARMOVS is a South African clinical research organisation based at the University of the Free State

The University of Free State is set to become the first in South Africa to carry out clinical trials testing the effectiveness of traditional medicine in treating mild to moderate Covid-19 patients.

Its Department of Pharmacology and the university's FARMOVS research team will carry out the first South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) approved clinical trial of plant-based product, Phela.

Phela is a traditional medicine product composed of four plants. Prof Motlalepula Matsabisa, Professor and Director of Pharmacology -UFS

We repurposed it. It was initially developed for HIV and AIDS, because it is an immune modulator. Prof Motlalepula Matsabisa, Professor and Director of Pharmacology -UFS

We're very impressed with the results...and Saphra has approved that clinical study. Prof Motlalepula Matsabisa, Professor and Director of Pharmacology -UFS

