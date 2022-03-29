[VIDEO] A beautiful moment as Lady Gaga whispers to Liza Minnelli 'I gotcha"
Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on the internet in the audio below:
After the ructions at Sunday night's Oscar ceremony after actor Will Smith slapped comedian and presenter Chris Rock, the internet is focusing on the more positive moments that were overshadowed.
Lady Gaga whispers to Liza Minnelli, "I got you." Liza replies, "I know."
This after the two stars co-presented the award for Best Picture.
Liza Minelli was diagnosed with encephalitis in 2000 and at times is confined to a wheelchair.
Watch below:
Lady Gaga whispers to Liza Minnelli, "I got you." ❤️#Oscarshttps://t.co/EViXaQY1NZ pic.twitter.com/NabwcVEkPV— Good Morning America (@GMA) March 28, 2022
Lady Gaga also sings a few lines from one of Liza's iconic songs from the movie Cabaret. A touching moment from a current superstar who always seems to have care and compassion for others.
The two women presented the Best Picture award to CODA.
Watch below:
Who's cutting the onions?! @ladygaga whispering to #LizaMinelli, “I gotcha” made us TEAR. UP. 🥺😩❤️ pic.twitter.com/LNgoYO8Kpq— Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) March 28, 2022
