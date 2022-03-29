Love Wordle? How about trying your hand at Afrikaans version, Wortel





- The original game 'Wordle' was developed by New York-based Josh Wardle to entertain his partner and has become an international phenomenon

- Wortel (carrot in Afrikaans) is one of the many alternative language spin offs and is the brainchild of Francois Botha

Web-based word Wordle, has attracted millions of players every day since it first went live last year and it's even seen several spin-offs.

From nerdle (maths equations), lewdle (cursewords) and even quordle (one attempts four Wordles at once), it seems there's a version for everyone.

The latest is one for Afrikaans speakers called Wortel or carrot in Afrikaans.

As more and more alternative language versions of the game began to pop up, Wortel creator Francois Botha says it was inevitable someone would do an Afrikaans one.

I thought, let's give it a go. Francois Botha, Creator - Wortel

So which is more difficult, Wordle or Wortel? Botha says it's difficult to compare:

In Afrikaans you've got a smaller sub-set of letters of the alphabet, it's highly unlikely you're going to get a c or a q or an x. Francois Botha, Creator - Wortel

Also in Afrikaans, you deal with a combination of vowels...So maybe that's a part of what makes Afrikaans more difficult. Francois Botha, Creator - Wortel

For now, the Word of the Day is not going to be something with a kappie or a deelteken. Francois Botha, Creator - Wortel

Random tweet. When I Wordle and Wortel in the morning I struggle. When I Wordle and Wortel in the afternoon dan skitter ek. — Carryn-Ann Nel (@carrynann) March 28, 2022

