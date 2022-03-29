Supermarkets have all the power – resulting in expensive food, and hungry mouths
-
Fresh produce markets are being hammered by large supermarkets that buy directly from farmers
-
Street traders are critical for local food economies; they sell higher quality fruit and vegetables at a lower price than supermarkets
-
Farmers are price-takers; supermarkets have all the power
The Competition Commission is investigating South Africa’s fresh produce sector.
It has concerns about monopolies in the food industry, and how they fuel injustice and inequality.
These inequities are ingrained in our food system, according to Dr Tracy Ledger, Senior Researcher at the Public Affairs Research Institute and author of An Empty Plate.
The Marketing of Agricultural Products Act (1996) aimed to deregulate the post-apartheid food industry but removed the government’s power to intervene in agricultural markets to improve food security and nutrition – despite Section 27 of the Constitution which gives every child the right to basic nutrition.
Ledger argues that the share of the retail price that ends up in farmers’ pockets is very little and must be looked at.
According to the World Bank, South Africans pay between 20% and 40% more for some food commodities due to cartels.
Recent studies show that 80% of families cannot afford to buy “adequately nutritious food”.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Ledger, who gave a searing look at our agri-food sector (scroll up to listen).
The share of fresh produce markets has declined… The Big Four supermarkets buy directly from farmers… The farmers’ share of the retail price has declined steadily…Dr Tracy Ledger, Senior Researcher - Public Affairs Research Institute
Street traders are selling better quality products significantly cheaper than the local supermarkets… As the supermarket share increases, they shift more and more of the cost onto the farmer… The power belongs to the supermarket…Dr Tracy Ledger, Senior Researcher - Public Affairs Research Institute
The state does absolutely nothing to support these people [street traders] … They’re a critically important part of local food economies… All the support… favours the larger supermarkets… Informal traders are doing a much better job of providing quality products at a reasonable price…Dr Tracy Ledger, Senior Researcher - Public Affairs Research Institute
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_50253093_closeup-of-a-piece-of-paper-with-the-text-i-am-hungry-in-the-hands-of-a-caucasian-man.html?term=hunger&vti=levx6s9hu79m75msiw-1-29
More from Business
ANC's R102M tax bill: Sars squeezing 'little' people, why did this take so long?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee about the latest developments around the ruling party's unpaid taxes.Read More
[WATCH] Savanna's spicy collab with Nando's - the perfect combo?
Savanna Cider's co-branding exercise with Nando's is brave and innovative says advertising expert Andy Rice - on The Money ShowRead More
We are paying over 10% more for basic food items than a year ago
The Money Show interviews Andy Du Plessis, Managing Director of FoodFoward SA, about the effects of rocketing food inflation.Read More
Ban on 'sexualised' wine ad slammed: 'I don't think it's a reasonable judgment'
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to communication strategist Sarah Britten.Read More
'Eat more plants': Steers owner invests in plant-based restaurant chain
Famous Brands has acquired 51% of Lexi's Healthy Eatery. Bruce Whitifield interviews Lexi's co-owner Lexi Monzeglio.Read More
Are employers justified to monitor employees?
There is a line between optimising productivity and invading privacyRead More
Crisis looms if driver's license renewal deadline not extended on Thursday - AA
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Layton Beard, spokesperson for the Automobile Association.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] VW has a new Polo GTI – got R500 000?
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.Read More
Discovery Health defers medical aid contribution price hikes to October 2022
South Africa’s largest medical scheme is offering 0% contribution increases on all its plans, until October.Read More
More from Opinion
[WATCH] Savanna's spicy collab with Nando's - the perfect combo?
Savanna Cider's co-branding exercise with Nando's is brave and innovative says advertising expert Andy Rice - on The Money ShowRead More
[CAR REVIEW] VW has a new Polo GTI – got R500 000?
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.Read More
Veggies do NOT reduce heart disease risk, suggests massive study
Africa Melane interviews clinical dietitian Carey-Anne Seady about the surprising results of the study.Read More
Making Cape Town affordable: 'If you control the land, you control the price'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Michael Glass, Director of the Urban Studies Program at the University of Pittsburgh.Read More
Ban smartphones for kids under 16, argues education-tech entrepreneur
John Maytham interviews Ajit Gopalakrishnan, Head of ed-tech digital learning system Odin Education.Read More
Electric car pioneer Nissan (apologies, Elon Musk) is gunning for domination
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
Is everything OK at Comair?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Comair co-CEO Glenn Orsmond about the state of his company and the rest of the airline industry.Read More
Taxi strike: 'You are challenging people who can bring destruction to Cape Town'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Velani Ludidi of The Weekend Argus to better understand the minibus taxi industry’s grievances.Read More
What OK Furniture does with its latest ad to the tune of Jabulani is NOT ok
Branding expert Andy Rice rips into OK Furniture's new TV advert on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'.Read More