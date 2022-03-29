Supermarkets have all the power – resulting in expensive food, and hungry mouths





Fresh produce markets are being hammered by large supermarkets that buy directly from farmers

Street traders are critical for local food economies; they sell higher quality fruit and vegetables at a lower price than supermarkets

Farmers are price-takers; supermarkets have all the power

The Competition Commission is investigating South Africa’s fresh produce sector.

It has concerns about monopolies in the food industry, and how they fuel injustice and inequality.

These inequities are ingrained in our food system, according to Dr Tracy Ledger, Senior Researcher at the Public Affairs Research Institute and author of An Empty Plate.

The Marketing of Agricultural Products Act (1996) aimed to deregulate the post-apartheid food industry but removed the government’s power to intervene in agricultural markets to improve food security and nutrition – despite Section 27 of the Constitution which gives every child the right to basic nutrition.

Ledger argues that the share of the retail price that ends up in farmers’ pockets is very little and must be looked at.

According to the World Bank, South Africans pay between 20% and 40% more for some food commodities due to cartels.

Recent studies show that 80% of families cannot afford to buy “adequately nutritious food”.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Ledger, who gave a searing look at our agri-food sector

The share of fresh produce markets has declined… The Big Four supermarkets buy directly from farmers… The farmers’ share of the retail price has declined steadily… Dr Tracy Ledger, Senior Researcher - Public Affairs Research Institute

Street traders are selling better quality products significantly cheaper than the local supermarkets… As the supermarket share increases, they shift more and more of the cost onto the farmer… The power belongs to the supermarket… Dr Tracy Ledger, Senior Researcher - Public Affairs Research Institute