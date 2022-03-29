SA’s unemployment rate crosses the dreaded 35% threshold: Stats SA
JOHANNESBURG – Statistic South Africa says the country’s unemployment rate has crossed the feared 35% threshold in the fourth quarter of 2021, bringing the rate to 35.3%.
The figure grew by 0,4 percentage points as compared to the third quarter of 2021.
Meanwhile, the expanded definition of the unemployment rate decreased by 0.4% to 46.2% in the fourth quarter.
The figures were supposed to be published last month but the agency said low response rates from survey participants held them back.
The figure declined by an average of 76.9% in the second quarter to a worrying 44.6% in the fourth quarter of last year.
This article first appeared on EWN : SA’s unemployment rate crosses the dreaded 35% threshold: Stats SA
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/petertt/petertt2003/petertt200300179/142978635-zwelihle-hermanus-western-cape-south-africa-dec-2019-young-men-sitting-at-roadside-waiting-to-find-w.jpg
More from Local
We are paying over 10% more for basic food items than a year ago
The Money Show interviews Andy Du Plessis, Managing Director of FoodFoward SA, about the effects of rocketing food inflation.Read More
Ban on 'sexualised' wine ad slammed: 'I don't think it's a reasonable judgment'
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to communication strategist Sarah Britten.Read More
Crisis looms if driver's license renewal deadline not extended on Thursday - AA
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Layton Beard, spokesperson for the Automobile Association.Read More
Wheelchair parking bays are meant for wheelchair users only, says activist
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to disability activists Ari Seirlis and Nicky Abdinor as well as consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.Read More
R13M of unused vaccines expire, non-vaxxed should feel guilty says health dept
Mandy Wiener is joined by health department spokesperson Foster Mohale to talk about the expiry of 90 000 unused Pfizer doses.Read More
'This is unfair' - Tweeps slam 5-year jail term handed to NSFAS big spender
Reactions have been pouring in after Walter Sisulu University student Sibongile Mani was sentenced to five years in prison.Read More
Student who mistakenly got R14m from NSFAS sentenced to 5 years in jail
The East London Regional Court found Sibongile Mani guilty of theft after she spent R800 000 of the money she mistakenly received.Read More
Joburg CBD without electricity: 'We’re hoping by Friday everything will be done'
Mandy Wiener interviews City Power Spokesperson Isaac Mangena.Read More
Long covid check queues at CPT International, ACSA responds
Lester Kiewit is joined by Mark Maclean from ACSA to talk about long covid check queues at CPT International.Read More
More from Politics
ANC's R102M tax bill: Sars squeezing 'little' people, why did this take so long?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee about the latest developments around the ruling party's unpaid taxes.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] MPs vote in motions of no confidence against Ramaphosa and Cabinet
Both the motions of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa and in his entire Cabinet will be debated at 2pm on Wednesday 30 March.Read More
'Cabinet must go' - DA stages protest outside Parly ahead of no-confidence vote
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube.Read More
ATM won't participate in its own motion of no confidence vote against Ramaphosa
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to political analyst Ralph Mathekga.Read More
SA's new unemployment high: 'Those without strong education left to flounder'
Bruce Whitfield interviews George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics, about the latest unemployment statistics.Read More
ATM wants Ramaphosa no-confidence vote postponed after losing urgent court bid
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to ATM leader Vuyo Zungula.Read More
[WATCH] 'It's a personal embarrassment for me' - EFF MP vaping in Parly sitting
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to EFF MP Nazier Paulsen.Read More
'Bathabile Dlamini going to be asked to step aside. The writing is on the wall'
EWN Senior Political Reporter Tshidi Madia provides Africa Melane with analysis of this past weekend's ANC NEC meeting.Read More
'New board will help stem Lottery corruption, not people easily pushed around'
John Maytham interviews investigative journalist Raymond Joseph about the National Lotteries Commission's new board appointees.Read More
More from Business
ANC's R102M tax bill: Sars squeezing 'little' people, why did this take so long?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee about the latest developments around the ruling party's unpaid taxes.Read More
[WATCH] Savanna's spicy collab with Nando's - the perfect combo?
Savanna Cider's co-branding exercise with Nando's is brave and innovative says advertising expert Andy Rice - on The Money ShowRead More
We are paying over 10% more for basic food items than a year ago
The Money Show interviews Andy Du Plessis, Managing Director of FoodFoward SA, about the effects of rocketing food inflation.Read More
Ban on 'sexualised' wine ad slammed: 'I don't think it's a reasonable judgment'
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to communication strategist Sarah Britten.Read More
'Eat more plants': Steers owner invests in plant-based restaurant chain
Famous Brands has acquired 51% of Lexi's Healthy Eatery. Bruce Whitifield interviews Lexi's co-owner Lexi Monzeglio.Read More
Are employers justified to monitor employees?
There is a line between optimising productivity and invading privacyRead More
Crisis looms if driver's license renewal deadline not extended on Thursday - AA
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Layton Beard, spokesperson for the Automobile Association.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] VW has a new Polo GTI – got R500 000?
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.Read More
Discovery Health defers medical aid contribution price hikes to October 2022
South Africa’s largest medical scheme is offering 0% contribution increases on all its plans, until October.Read More