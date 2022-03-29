South Africa records its highest unemployment rate on record – Stats SA





South Africa’s unemployment rate is now worse than it has ever been since the first Quarterly Labour Force Survey, confirmed Stats SA on Tuesday.

The Quarterly Labour Force Survey (4Q/2021) indicates a jobless rate of 35.3%, the highest figure on record.

If including people who have given up finding work, the rate jumps to 46.2%.

About 7.9 million people are actively looking for work but cannot find it.

That number jumps to 12.5 million people when including discouraged work-seekers.

Mandy Wiener interviews Risenga Maluleka, Statistician-General of Statistics South Africa (scroll up to listen).

Manufacturing has lost 85 000 jobs… The formal sector is showing a bit of a recovery… Construction has consistently lost jobs… Risenga Maluleka, Statistician-General - Statistics South Africa