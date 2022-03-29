South Africa records its highest unemployment rate on record – Stats SA
South Africa’s unemployment rate is now worse than it has ever been since the first Quarterly Labour Force Survey, confirmed Stats SA on Tuesday.
The Quarterly Labour Force Survey (4Q/2021) indicates a jobless rate of 35.3%, the highest figure on record.
If including people who have given up finding work, the rate jumps to 46.2%.
About 7.9 million people are actively looking for work but cannot find it.
That number jumps to 12.5 million people when including discouraged work-seekers.
Mandy Wiener interviews Risenga Maluleka, Statistician-General of Statistics South Africa (scroll up to listen).
[THREAD] South Africa’s #unemployment rate increased by 0,4 of a percentage point to 35,3% in Q4:2021 compared to Q3:2021.#StatsSA pic.twitter.com/zq6HfIE1nL— Stats SA (@StatsSA) March 29, 2022
Manufacturing has lost 85 000 jobs… The formal sector is showing a bit of a recovery… Construction has consistently lost jobs…Risenga Maluleka, Statistician-General - Statistics South Africa
Unemployment has been steadily rising… from about 25% a decade ago…Risenga Maluleka, Statistician-General - Statistics South Africa
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_43050034_homeless-teenage-boy-begging-for-money-on-the-street.html
More from Business
ANC's R102M tax bill: Sars squeezing 'little' people, why did this take so long?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee about the latest developments around the ruling party's unpaid taxes.Read More
[WATCH] Savanna's spicy collab with Nando's - the perfect combo?
Savanna Cider's co-branding exercise with Nando's is brave and innovative says advertising expert Andy Rice - on The Money ShowRead More
We are paying over 10% more for basic food items than a year ago
The Money Show interviews Andy Du Plessis, Managing Director of FoodFoward SA, about the effects of rocketing food inflation.Read More
Ban on 'sexualised' wine ad slammed: 'I don't think it's a reasonable judgment'
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to communication strategist Sarah Britten.Read More
'Eat more plants': Steers owner invests in plant-based restaurant chain
Famous Brands has acquired 51% of Lexi's Healthy Eatery. Bruce Whitifield interviews Lexi's co-owner Lexi Monzeglio.Read More
Are employers justified to monitor employees?
There is a line between optimising productivity and invading privacyRead More
Crisis looms if driver's license renewal deadline not extended on Thursday - AA
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Layton Beard, spokesperson for the Automobile Association.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] VW has a new Polo GTI – got R500 000?
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.Read More
Discovery Health defers medical aid contribution price hikes to October 2022
South Africa’s largest medical scheme is offering 0% contribution increases on all its plans, until October.Read More