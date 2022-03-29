Sorry, not sorry? Has Chris Rock apologised for Jada 'joke' or not?





- Has comedian Chris Rock apologised for making a joke at Sunday's Oscar's referencing actress Jada Pinkett-Smith's bald head?

- Pinkett-Smith husband, Oscar winner Will Smith, slapped Rock live on television after taking offence to Rock's quip

There seems to be some uncertainty as to whether US comedian Chris Rock has apologised for the 'joke' that saw Oscar winner Will Smith slap him during the Academy Awards on Sunday night.

A statement has appeared on social media, attributed to the Down to Earth actor and funnyman, but the 'apology' has been refuted by his team.

On Monday, King Richard star and best actor winner Smith took to Instagram to apologise to Rock after the controversial Oscars slap on Sunday night.

"I would like to publicly apologise to you, Chris," Smith says in a statement. "I was out of line and I was wrong."

Smith jumped on stage at the 94th Academy Awards and slapped Rock for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Rock had made a distasteful joke about Pinkett Smith's shaved head, which is a result of alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss.

Meanwhile, The Academy has announced a formal review into Will Smith after the incident, saying "The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night's show,".

“The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show,” a spokesperson for the organization said. https://t.co/YAlxATujbp pic.twitter.com/hZdSbYqR0k — Variety (@Variety) March 28, 2022

