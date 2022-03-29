Top cop interviews taking place behind closed doors at Union Buildings - News24
- News24 is reporting that a secretive process is underway to find the country's next top cop
- National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole will step down from his post at the end of March
- Several top generals are apparently vying for the position, including Deputy National Police Commissioner Francinah Vuma
- News24's Jeff Wicks reports that the interview process is being conducted far from the public view
Interviews to find South Africa's next national police commissioner are reportedly underway, according to News24.
The online news publication is reporting that a secretive process is taking place to find a replacement for General Khehla Sitole, who steps down at the end of March.
It's alleged that interviews took place on Monday at the Union Buildings. However, it is unclear who is sitting on the panel to consider potential candidates.
The Constitution empowers President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint whomever he chooses to control and manage the South African Police Service
RELATED: Vearey: If problems within SAPS aren't fixed, national top cop pick won't matter
News24 journalist Jeff Wicks says civil society groups had hoped for an open and transparent appointment process.
Organisations such as Corruption Watch and the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) have been calling for a public interview process similar to that of the SARS Commissioner and the National Director of Public Prosecutions.
There have also been calls for clear criteria to be set for the candidates in the running to become police chief.
RELATED: 'Urgent reform needed before Ramaphosa appoints SA's next permanent top cop'
According to News24, several top generals are apparently vying for the position, including Deputy National Police Commissioner Francinah Vuma.
From what we understand from our sources, there is a crop of generals within the management structure of the police who have been identified and approached and who now have their names in the hat for the top post.Jeff Wicks, Investigative journalist - News24
We also understand that interviews took place yesterday at the Union Buildings but what is unfortunate is that there has been very little said by the president in terms of this process and, from what we can tell, it seems it's being kept quite far from public view.Jeff Wicks, Investigative journalist - News24
Something that Corruption Watch pointed out is that appointments of leaders to these key portfolios, like SARS, like the NPA, and like SAPS, should be the same across the board. It shouldn't be one secret process to appoint a police commissioner and then a public process to appoint the other.Jeff Wicks, Investigative journalist - News24
It's pivotally important that the public has a role to play in interrogating who becomes the leader of this organisation because we need accountability.Jeff Wicks, Investigative journalist - News24
