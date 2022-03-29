TransUnion hackers release Ramaphosa, Malema data in chatroom to prove they can
Last week, the hacking collective N4ughtySecTU gained access to a TransUnion South Africa server and threatened to release the data of 54 million people.
N4ughtySecTU demands R220 million ($15 million) from TransUnion, that refuses to give in to the extortion.
Now, the hacker group is threatening to leak the data of President Cyril Ramaphosa and EFF leader Julius Malema, unless the ransom is paid.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Bryan Turner, a data analyst at World Wide Worx (scroll up to listen).
Those details were released in a private chatroom with journalists to show that they can do it… It’s really significant…Bryan Turner, data analyst - World Wide Worx
Business owners are definitely affected, but also consumers… TransUnion may have to pay a fine for not adequately protecting consumer data.Bryan Turner, data analyst - World Wide Worx
