Panic buying in Shanghai, as the city of 25 million loses its grip on Covid-19
Residents of Shanghai – a city of 25 million people – are frantically emptying the shelves of supermarkets, as the city loses control of Covid-19.
Authorities are confining about 50% of the population to their homes, locking down the city’s eastern half, and subjecting people to mandatory testing.
Reports of panic buying and customers fighting as Shanghai goes on COVID lockdown pic.twitter.com/2DMdIiCf1T— BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) March 28, 2022
China recorded 6886 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday of which 4400 were found in Shanghai.
It is the worst outbreak since the early days of the pandemic when Wuhan was the epicentre.
The city has built several mass quarantine facilities, but these are buckling amid the sheer number of people admitted to them.
China is still trying to follow a “zero Covid” policy despite the wildly contagious Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 making it a near-impossible task.
