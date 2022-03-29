Iconic Summer Place expected to fetch R150 million - 'nothing like it in Africa'
Johannesburg's _Summer Place _has been described as one of the city's landmark properties.
Up for auction on 30 March, the events venue is expected to fetch R200 million.
The estate covers over 40,000 m² and was built as the home of Italian oil tycoon Marino Chiavelli in the 80s.
Businessman Solly Krok bought the property in the 90s and turned it into a banqueting and conference venue.
Broll Auctions and Sales will be putting Summer Place under the hammer.
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Norman Raad.
We're very fortunate to be involved in this sale... The last time I think I was involved in a property this high-profile was the Kyalami Race Track...Norman Raad, CEO - Broll Auctions and Sales
In terms of the iconic landmark that it is, I think there's nothing like it in Africa!Norman Raad, CEO - Broll Auctions and Sales
Summer Place was last sold for R12 million - at the time a huge price in South Africa.
Time is property's friend, and tomorrow we could expect to start at about ten times that price. If there is competitive bidding, we could reach levels over R150 million.Norman Raad, CEO - Broll Auctions and Sales
Registered bidders include high-profile hotel operators and property developers, he says.
The auction starts at Summer Place at 11 am.
The main players in South Africa will be there... A massive development there will be brilliant for Sandton and for South Africa.Norman Raad, CEO - Broll Auctions and Sales
For more detail, listen to the audio clip below:
Source : https://twitter.com/summerplacesa/header_photo
