Brimstone Investment bounces back into profit with 'outstanding' results
Brimstone Investment Corporation has posted "outstanding" results for the year ended 31 December 2021.
Group profit is up to R920.9 million compared to a loss of R43.8 million for the previous year.
Group headline earnings jumped 586% to 298.9 cents.
The JSE-listed Sea Harvest Group is one of the investment company's subsidiaries that delivered a strong set of results.
Sea Harvest’s revenue increased by 5% to R4.6 billion (up from R4.4 billion).
Brimstone says a reduction in debt has commensurately reduced its finance costs.
At the start of the Covid pandemic we set ourselves a very clear target to reduce debt. We are delighted that our total debt has reduced by another R1.2 billion in the year under review resulting in a cumulative reduction in debt of approximately R2 billion since the start of lockdown in 2020.Mustaq Brey, CEO - Brimstone Investment Corporation
The Group resumed its dividend, at 30 cents per share.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Brimstone Investment Corporation CEO Mustaq Brey, who says just over 75% of the company is now made up of fishing.
Big fishing companies - Sea Harvest of which we own 54% and Oceana, of which we own 25%.Mustaq Brey, CEO - Brimstone Investment Corporation
We've always looked at diversification... We've got small roots again in healthcare again with Obsidian Health... We've got a share in Equites in the property sector... We've got a few irons in the fire still... a stake in Stadio...Mustaq Brey, CEO - Brimstone Investment Corporation
The fishing assets are about R4 billion at year end... and the other assets about another R1.5 billion...Mustaq Brey, CEO - Brimstone Investment Corporation
Listen to Brey also discuss the importance of sustainability in the fishing industry:
Source : https://www.facebook.com/SeaHarvestSA/photos/1634475673408465
