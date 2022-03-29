'Hopefully we'll be able to provide stadium entertainment to FULL extent soon'
President Cyril Ramaphosa last week announced a further relaxation of Level 1 restrictions while South Africa's National State of Disaster remained in place.
On Tuesday, Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said Cabinet is to "move towards the end" of the State of Disaster.
In the meanwhile, the country's stadiums are getting ready if not to get back into full swing, at least to welcome back 50% capacity crowds (vaccinated or Covid-negative attendees).
🎙 PSL chairman Dr Irvin Khoza has announced that stadiums will allow fans at 50% of the venue capacity. The starting date is the weekend of 8-9 April for the #NedbankCup quarter-final matches. pic.twitter.com/emTgi9aR7g— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) March 29, 2022
Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, MD of Stadium Management SA (SMSA) which manages four flagship stadiums in metropolitan Johannesburg.
Grobbelaar says they are excited after what he describes as a really difficult 25 months.
We're not 100% there, but a massive stride ahead to fully reopening our stadiums.Bertie Grobbelaar, MD - Stadium Management SA
The income we generated was but a drop in the ocean... but I'm so happy the tide seems to be turning. We engaged with all of them [commercial and branding partners] and renegotiated deals which meant that we stayed afloat.Bertie Grobbelaar, MD - Stadium Management SA
Grobbelaar reports that there is a lot of interest in the event market with plenty of enquires about utilising the stadiums.
Justin Bieber's been booked for the 12th of October. We've got the Soweto Marathon on track... Today I had a discussion about the Monster Jam with the big trucks looking to come back..Bertie Grobbelaar, MD - Stadium Management SA
Hopefully we'll be able to provide stadium entertainment to the full extent pretty soon.Bertie Grobbelaar, MD - Stadium Management SA
Grobbelaar also refers to what he calls 'event fitness' as he readies his teams for interacting fully with the public again.
"We try to keep ourselves up to speed, but if the pressure is on (again) there's going to be stress" he acknowledges.
"We're going through the theoretical part ensuring that we have proper operational plans in place."
Listen to the interview with the Stadium Management SA CEO below:
