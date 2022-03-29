Ban smartphones for kids under 16, argues education-tech entrepreneur





Picture an open playground, with no fencing or wall around it. No supervisors and no parents. No access controls. With random adults distributing suspicious candy at will. That is what children’s smartphones are. Ajit Gopalakrishnan, writing in Daily Maverick

Gopalakrishnan wrote a thought-provoking piece for Daily Maverick in which he argues that we must protect our children from “social” media.

The father of two primary school-aged children is adamant they will not get a phone until they are at least 16 years old.

He even argues for the banning of smartphones for children younger than 16.

There is nothing social about social media, says Gopalakrishnan.

John Maytham interviewed Gopalakrishnan, Head of ed-tech digital learning system Odin Education (scroll up to listen).

It’s a matter of time before access to the internet will be restricted for youngsters… The business models of all the platforms are diametrically opposed to what parents want for our children… Most children are not aware of how they are being influenced… Companies are trying to get and keep you on their platforms… Ajit Gopalakrishnan, Head - Odin Education

Porn… this is the access you’re giving your child… Ajit Gopalakrishnan, Head - Odin Education

I’m a firm believer in the positive impact technology can have… But there is little you can do to prevent companies from engaging with your children… You’re pitting them up against very powerful tech… Ajit Gopalakrishnan, Head - Odin Education