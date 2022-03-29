'Most Russians support Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine'
The West does not get it, writes Paula Slier, a South African journalist in Moscow.
Slier says that Russians are not brainwashed and mostly support Vladimir Putin.
She says that most Russians back the invasion of Ukraine, believing they were forced into it.
Slier argues that sanctions may even lead to Putin’s increased popularity.
RELATED: The West doesn’t get it. Russians aren’t "zombified", and most of them are pro-Putin - Daily Maverick
John Maytham interviewed Slier, who is the Middle East Bureau Chief for Russian state-owned news agency RT (scroll up to listen).
The overall impression I have is one of living in a parallel universe… A lot of young people do support the Russian president… Sanctions… are having the opposite effect… De-Nazification is a bit of a hard sell… Demilitarization; most people are completely behind that explanation… All the arguments come back to security…Paula Slier, Middle East Bureau Chief - RT
Russian prisoners of war have been headline news here… It hasn’t got the kind of coverage in the western media as in Russia…Paula Slier, Middle East Bureau Chief - RT
They argue that Russia is trying hard to avoid civilian casualties and that it’s the other side that is using residential buildings and hospitals…. to make human shields…Paula Slier, Middle East Bureau Chief - RT
The news you see and the news I’m seeing - it’s as if we’re looking at two completely different conflicts…Paula Slier, Middle East Bureau Chief - RT
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_104324532_russia-poltavskaya-village-mart-24-2018-russian-president-vladimir-putin-on-the-laptop-screen-editor.html?vti=o9sjdgnymxorb7wqfm-1-10
