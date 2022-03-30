ATM won't participate in its own motion of no confidence vote against Ramaphosa
- The African Transformation Movement (ATM) won't participate in the motion of no confidence it tabled against President Cyril Ramaphosa
- Ramaphosa will face his first motion of no confidence which will be voted on by open ballot
- The DA's motion of no confidence in Cabinet will also be heard on Wednesday
- Both the motions of no confidence in the president and in his entire Cabinet will be debated at 2pm today
The African Transformation Movement (ATM) says it won't take part in its own motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa this afternoon.
The party says it will be abstaining from the vote after National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula declined the ATM's request to postpone its motion.
RELATED: ATM wants Ramaphosa no-confidence vote postponed after losing urgent court bid
Parliament will move ahead with the motion by open ballot on Wednesday afternoon after the ATM failed to secure an urgent court bid to have a secret vote.
ATM leader Vuyo Zungula says the court has not yet made a ruling on the legality of having an open vote.
The ATM first tabled its motion against Ramaphosa in February 2020 but there were significant delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing legal battle over whether it should be voted on by secret ballot.
FYI pic.twitter.com/hj4x8C8hqq— Vuyo Zungula MP 🇿🇦 (@ZungulaVuyo) March 29, 2022
At the same time, the DA's motion against Cabinet is also scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.
Political analyst Ralph Mathekga says while the ATM and the DA are playing politics, they also seem to be testing power.
Mathekga says the motion against Ramaphosa may have come too early in his presidential term.
He says the motions are unlikely to succeed, but they could give an indication of the state of affairs within the ANC caucus.
Mathekga says the DA is also playing into the divisions and the factionalism within the ruling party.
They [ATM] want to harvest ongoing factionalism within the ANC... The ATM is watching developments and believes that if we were going to have this motion in secret, it doesn't mean necessarily it will succeed but there will most likely be a strong indication of where the ANC is standing politically... the weakness of the caucus.Ralph Mathekga, political analyst
If you are saying you don't have the confidence in the president's cabinet, you don't have the confidence in the president. This makes the two motions confusing because the other one excludes the president and the other one is about the president.Ralph Mathekga, political analyst
The ANC is trying to rally around this, that is why you see the speaker not looking back and wanting to close this ting as quickly as possible... This is a very predictable caucus... with the open ballot, they will be less expressive of their views or differences. I think if it was secret [voting] it would be quite surprising. I don't think they will break ranks openly.Ralph Mathekga, political analyst
Source : @ParliamentofRSA/Twitter
