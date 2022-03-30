ATM won't participate in its own motion of no confidence vote against Ramaphosa

Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 05:46
ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, who will make it to the final? Proteas vs England
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
David Midgeley - Cricket Commentator at 1WorldSR
Today at 06:10
Licence renewal deadline has arrived - will you still be insured?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Christelle Colman - CEO and founder at Ami Sure (Pty) Ltd
Today at 06:25
Staff transportation after hours
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Thariq Hendricks - Operations Manager at Fair Cape Shuttles
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday : the Internet of Energy
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kirsty Bisset - Managing Director at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: DA brings motion of no confidence in cabinet
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Siviwe Gwarube - DA spokesperson and MP
Today at 07:20
Stormers take on Ospreys this weekend at Cape Town Stadium
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Dobson - Stormers Coach
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Does South Africa's paternity leave law need to be looked at - again?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Werner Van Wyk - Writer at Mail And Guardian Online
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Irina Filatova
Today at 09:15
Heathcliffe Thomas retires
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Heathcliff Thomas
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn explores news & views inside Europe
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Helen Seeney
Today at 16:55
Haematologist about blood cells and their creation and destruction.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Nicolas Novitzky - Clinical hematologist at The Blood Centre
No Items to show
ATM won't participate in its own motion of no confidence vote against Ramaphosa

30 March 2022 10:22 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Parliament
Ramaphosa
ATM
Motion of no confidence
African Transformation Movement

Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to political analyst Ralph Mathekga.
  • The African Transformation Movement (ATM) won't participate in the motion of no confidence it tabled against President Cyril Ramaphosa
  • Ramaphosa will face his first motion of no confidence which will be voted on by open ballot
  • The DA's motion of no confidence in Cabinet will also be heard on Wednesday
  • Both the motions of no confidence in the president and in his entire Cabinet will be debated at 2pm today
President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to oral questions from Members of Parliament in the National Assembly Chamber in Parliament in Cape Town on 25 November 2021. Picture: @ParliamentofRSA/Twitter

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) says it won't take part in its own motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa this afternoon.

The party says it will be abstaining from the vote after National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula declined the ATM's request to postpone its motion.

RELATED: ATM wants Ramaphosa no-confidence vote postponed after losing urgent court bid

Parliament will move ahead with the motion by open ballot on Wednesday afternoon after the ATM failed to secure an urgent court bid to have a secret vote.

ATM leader Vuyo Zungula says the court has not yet made a ruling on the legality of having an open vote.

The ATM first tabled its motion against Ramaphosa in February 2020 but there were significant delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing legal battle over whether it should be voted on by secret ballot.

At the same time, the DA's motion against Cabinet is also scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga says while the ATM and the DA are playing politics, they also seem to be testing power.

Mathekga says the motion against Ramaphosa may have come too early in his presidential term.

He says the motions are unlikely to succeed, but they could give an indication of the state of affairs within the ANC caucus.

Mathekga says the DA is also playing into the divisions and the factionalism within the ruling party.

They [ATM] want to harvest ongoing factionalism within the ANC... The ATM is watching developments and believes that if we were going to have this motion in secret, it doesn't mean necessarily it will succeed but there will most likely be a strong indication of where the ANC is standing politically... the weakness of the caucus.

Ralph Mathekga, political analyst

If you are saying you don't have the confidence in the president's cabinet, you don't have the confidence in the president. This makes the two motions confusing because the other one excludes the president and the other one is about the president.

Ralph Mathekga, political analyst

The ANC is trying to rally around this, that is why you see the speaker not looking back and wanting to close this ting as quickly as possible... This is a very predictable caucus... with the open ballot, they will be less expressive of their views or differences. I think if it was secret [voting] it would be quite surprising. I don't think they will break ranks openly.

Ralph Mathekga, political analyst



