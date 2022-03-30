Making Cape Town affordable: 'If you control the land, you control the price'





What would it take to turn Cape Town into a buzzing, prosperous city that never sleeps?

A major obstacle remains sky-high rentals that force working-class people into arduous and expensive commutes into the city centre.

One model to look at is New York City, where local authorities introduced “rent control” to enable poorer people to live closer to work.

© ammentorp/123rf.com

Rent control establishes a maximum allowable rent for each residential unit.

The administration of New York mayor Fiorello La Guardia introduced rent control policies in the 1940s to ensure that working-class and middleclass people could afford to live in Manhattan, the heart of the city.

Property owners predictably hated the policy; however, it was successful for a while.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Dr Michael Glass, Director of the Urban Studies Program at the University of Pittsburgh (scroll up to listen).

Glass has done extensive research into New York’s rent control policy.

Rent control… comes about because of the incredible demand to be in the centre of the action… With increasing demand comes increasing price… … by the time rent controls were running out… in the early 2000s, that’s when the developers swooped in and started to change things quite radically… Dr Michael Glass, Urban Studies Program - University of Pittsburgh

No neighbourhood is immune from change… but I’m concerned when rapid change and gentrification… start pricing out people who lived, toiled, and sweated to make the community an attractive source of inward investment… long-term residents have a very different sense of place within the community compared to the aspirations of newcomers… Dr Michael Glass, Urban Studies Program - University of Pittsburgh