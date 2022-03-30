Do you work a night shift? Is your employer adhereing to these night work rules?
- 'Night work' means work performed after 18:00 and before 06:00 the next day
- Night workers are afforded certain protections under South African legislation as Refilwe Moloto discovers
A 24-hour city creates more job opportunities, but what are the requirements employers have to adhere to for those who work night shifts?
Night work is defined in our legislation as being between 6pm and 6am.
Speaking to Refilwe Moloto on the Big Breakfast Broadcast, Jan Truter, founder of Labourwise says it's important to note that no one can be forced to work at night.
The law says that night work is only permitted if [both] parties agree and if a night work allowance is paid or there is an agreement for reduced working hours for the same pay.Jan Truter, Founder and Managing Director - Labourwise
Truter says that in South Africa, the issue of transport is also a big one when it comes to night work.
The law says you can't require someone to work at night unless transport is available from their place of residence to the place of work and back.Jan Truter, Founder and Managing Director - Labourwise
He adds that those working a night shift or a regular basis are entitled to be compensated by the payment of a night time allowance.
He adds that it's important to distinguish between overtime pay and night time pay.
Overtime pay is one and a half times the ordinary rate of pay.Jan Truter, Founder and Managing Director - Labourwise
In the wholesale and retail sector the nighttime allowance is ten percent...in other industries it's up for negotiation.Jan Truter, Founder and Managing Director - Labourwise
RELATED:85% of work from home office claims are being rejected by SARS - tax expert
More from Local
We are paying over 10% more for basic food items than a year ago
The Money Show interviews Andy Du Plessis, Managing Director of FoodFoward SA, about the effects of rocketing food inflation.Read More
Ban on 'sexualised' wine ad slammed: 'I don't think it's a reasonable judgment'
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to communication strategist Sarah Britten.Read More
Crisis looms if driver's license renewal deadline not extended on Thursday - AA
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Layton Beard, spokesperson for the Automobile Association.Read More
Wheelchair parking bays are meant for wheelchair users only, says activist
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to disability activists Ari Seirlis and Nicky Abdinor as well as consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.Read More
R13M of unused vaccines expire, non-vaxxed should feel guilty says health dept
Mandy Wiener is joined by health department spokesperson Foster Mohale to talk about the expiry of 90 000 unused Pfizer doses.Read More
'This is unfair' - Tweeps slam 5-year jail term handed to NSFAS big spender
Reactions have been pouring in after Walter Sisulu University student Sibongile Mani was sentenced to five years in prison.Read More
Student who mistakenly got R14m from NSFAS sentenced to 5 years in jail
The East London Regional Court found Sibongile Mani guilty of theft after she spent R800 000 of the money she mistakenly received.Read More
Joburg CBD without electricity: 'We’re hoping by Friday everything will be done'
Mandy Wiener interviews City Power Spokesperson Isaac Mangena.Read More
Long covid check queues at CPT International, ACSA responds
Lester Kiewit is joined by Mark Maclean from ACSA to talk about long covid check queues at CPT International.Read More