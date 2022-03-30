Do you work a night shift? Is your employer adhereing to these night work rules?





- 'Night work' means work performed after 18:00 and before 06:00 the next day

- Night workers are afforded certain protections under South African legislation as Refilwe Moloto discovers

A 24-hour city creates more job opportunities, but what are the requirements employers have to adhere to for those who work night shifts?

Night work is defined in our legislation as being between 6pm and 6am.

Speaking to Refilwe Moloto on the Big Breakfast Broadcast, Jan Truter, founder of Labourwise says it's important to note that no one can be forced to work at night.

The law says that night work is only permitted if [both] parties agree and if a night work allowance is paid or there is an agreement for reduced working hours for the same pay. Jan Truter, Founder and Managing Director - Labourwise

Truter says that in South Africa, the issue of transport is also a big one when it comes to night work.

The law says you can't require someone to work at night unless transport is available from their place of residence to the place of work and back. Jan Truter, Founder and Managing Director - Labourwise

He adds that those working a night shift or a regular basis are entitled to be compensated by the payment of a night time allowance.

He adds that it's important to distinguish between overtime pay and night time pay.

Overtime pay is one and a half times the ordinary rate of pay. Jan Truter, Founder and Managing Director - Labourwise

In the wholesale and retail sector the nighttime allowance is ten percent...in other industries it's up for negotiation. Jan Truter, Founder and Managing Director - Labourwise

