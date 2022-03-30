[WATCH LIVE] MPs vote in motions of no confidence against Ramaphosa and Cabinet
- President Cyril Ramaphosa faces his first vote of no confidence today, tabled by the African Transformation Movement (ATM)
- The DA has brought a separate motion of no confidence in his Cabinet to be debated by the National Assembly
- Parliament will hold a hybrid sitting which entails a limited number of MPs physically present in the National Assembly Chamber and others joining through a virtual platform
Members of Parliament are debating motions of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Cabinet at 2pm.
RELATED: 'Cabinet must go' - DA stages protest outside Parly ahead of no-confidence vote
RELATED: ATM won't participate in its own motion of no confidence vote against Ramaphosa
Source : Twitter
More from Politics
ANC's R102M tax bill: Sars squeezing 'little' people, why did this take so long?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee about the latest developments around the ruling party's unpaid taxes.Read More
'Cabinet must go' - DA stages protest outside Parly ahead of no-confidence vote
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube.Read More
ATM won't participate in its own motion of no confidence vote against Ramaphosa
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to political analyst Ralph Mathekga.Read More
SA's new unemployment high: 'Those without strong education left to flounder'
Bruce Whitfield interviews George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics, about the latest unemployment statistics.Read More
SA’s unemployment rate crosses the dreaded 35% threshold: Stats SA
Statistic South Africa says the country’s unemployment rate has crossed the feared 35% threshold in the fourth quarter of 2021, bringing the rate to 35.3%.Read More
ATM wants Ramaphosa no-confidence vote postponed after losing urgent court bid
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to ATM leader Vuyo Zungula.Read More
[WATCH] 'It's a personal embarrassment for me' - EFF MP vaping in Parly sitting
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to EFF MP Nazier Paulsen.Read More
'Bathabile Dlamini going to be asked to step aside. The writing is on the wall'
EWN Senior Political Reporter Tshidi Madia provides Africa Melane with analysis of this past weekend's ANC NEC meeting.Read More
'New board will help stem Lottery corruption, not people easily pushed around'
John Maytham interviews investigative journalist Raymond Joseph about the National Lotteries Commission's new board appointees.Read More