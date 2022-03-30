Pfizer co-sponsors Oscars – the internet puts on its tin foil hat
Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars was not simply a display of toxic masculinity; that would be too elegant an argument.
Rather, it is a plot by Big Pharma to punt its health-destroying wares.
Say what?!
Yup, conspiracy theorists are arguing, fuelled by Pfizer’s co-sponsorship (with Rolex, Verizon, and Crypto.com) of the Academy Awards, that The Slap was staged to boost support among the public for a supposedly new drug to treat alopecia.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen – skip to 3:58).
Could there be better fodder for anti-vaxxers and conspiracy theorists to discover that the sponsor of the Oscars was Pfizer-BioNTech…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Tin hat-wearing people… are saying the entire thing is part of a conspiracy…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
