Pfizer co-sponsors Oscars – the internet puts on its tin foil hat





Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars was not simply a display of toxic masculinity; that would be too elegant an argument.

Rather, it is a plot by Big Pharma to punt its health-destroying wares.

Say what?!

Yup, conspiracy theorists are arguing, fuelled by Pfizer’s co-sponsorship (with Rolex, Verizon, and Crypto.com) of the Academy Awards, that The Slap was staged to boost support among the public for a supposedly new drug to treat alopecia.

The Slap; toxic masculinity or a plot by Pfizer? © eshma/123rf.com

Could there be better fodder for anti-vaxxers and conspiracy theorists to discover that the sponsor of the Oscars was Pfizer-BioNTech… Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire