Long covid check queues at CPT International, ACSA responds
- Travelers experienced long queues after touching down at the airport on Tuesday
- ACSA says they are currently processing close to 3 000 international passengers every day at Cape Town International
Traveling in the age of Covid-19 is certainly a different experience compared to pre-2020 and inevitably it comes with some frustrations.
As a caller into The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit experienced this week at Cape Town International Airport.
Listener Craig landed at International Arrivals on Tuesday to find only two people screening and checking the paperwork of about 300 people who had disembarked from a long-haul international flight.
Mark Maclean is from Airports Company South Africa and joined Kiewit on Wednesday.
We had three international flights which arrived within the space of 30 minutes.Mark Maclean, Regional General Manager - Cape Town International Airport Cluster
The cause of the additional waiting time was specifically because one of the flights arrived ahead of schedule.Mark Maclean, Regional General Manager - Cape Town International Airport Cluster ACSA
Yesterday we had four port health officials who were deployed, but because of the additional flight they were divided...but they are supported by ACSA staff who do pre-checks.Mark Maclean, Regional General Manager - Cape Town International Airport Cluster ACSA
Maclean says they are currently processing close to 3 000 international passengers every day.
We are aware that we are getting busier...and we are calling on additional deployment from the Department of HealthMark Maclean, Regional General Manager - Cape Town International Airport Cluster ACSA
Maclean says it's likely the numbers will continue to rise once the National State of Disaster is lifted.
We've seen more than a ten percent growth in international travelers month on month.Mark Maclean, Regional General Manager - Cape Town International Airport Cluster
.@capetownint is complete chaos. The lines to get through security are just unbelievable with international tourists enraged, and rightfully so. Not a good impression!— Dean Macpherson (@DeanMacpherson) March 27, 2022
RELATED:Cape Town International voted Best Airport in Africa but drops in global ranking
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_108126776_flying-airplanes-trails-and-cape-town-caption-traveling-to-south-africa-conceptual-3d-rendering.html
