'Cabinet must go' - DA stages protest outside Parly ahead of no-confidence vote





The DA has staged a picket outside Parliament ahead of its motions of no confidence in Ramaphosa's Cabinet

DA leader John Steenhuisen says it's time for the failing ANC Cabinet to go

National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has agreed to the DA's request to have a roll call for the voting procedure

DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube says the roll-call voting procedure is important for accountability

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen says the party is ready to vote out Cyril Ramaphosa’s entire Cabinet of "crooks and freeloaders".

Steenhuisen led a group of DA supporters protesting outside Parliament ahead of the vote of no confidence in the Cabinet at 2pm today.

National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has agreed to the DA's request to have a roll call for the voting procedure where each MP's name is read and they answer "yes" or "no".

DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube says the roll-call voting procedure is an important part of holding MPs accountable.

"While some groups may argue that we may not have the numbers, we want to be able to hold people accountable for the decisions they make today", she tells CapeTalk.

Ours now is the duty to convince members of the opposition and some members of the ANC to do what's right and vote with our motion. Siviwe Gwarube, Spokesperson - Democratic Alliance

Our view here is that if the president is unable to make moves of dismissing ministers who have underperformed against their own targets or ministers who have been fingered in state capture and in the July unrest report... the National Assembly now has that room to do that. Siviwe Gwarube, Spokesperson - Democratic Alliance

