'This is unfair' - Tweeps slam 5-year jail term handed to NSFAS big spender
- Mani has been sentenced to five years behind bars for the theft of NSFAS funds
- She was found guilty of stealing over R800,000 after R14 million was erroneously transferred into her account in 2017
- Many South Africans on Twitter have slammed the five-year sentence as being excessive and unfair
South Africans on Twitter have been weighing in after Sibongile Mani was sentenced to five years behind bars for stealing R818 000 of NSFAS funds.
The Walter Sisulu University student embarked on a spending spree after she was erroneously credited with R14 million in her student account instead of R1,400 in June 2017.
She was accused of failing to report the error and was found guilty of theft last month.
The court dismissed Mani’s plea for a suspended sentence.
RELATED: Student who mistakenly got R14m from NSFAS sentenced to 5 years in jail
A number of Twitter users have argued that the five-year sentence is unfair and unjustified.
Some have called for the administrator who deposited the funds into Mani's account to also face similar repercussions.
Will the NSFAS official who paid the money to #SibongileMani also stand trial? Five years is and excessive prison sentence!— Kananelo (@kaysexwale) March 30, 2022
I'm not happy with Sibongile Mani's judgement. Our justice system is so flawed.— Cathy Bulelwa Mgwayi (@MsCatheee) March 30, 2022
I will continue to advocate against punitive impulse imposed by the law on judges in dealing with on non violent crimes, we need transformative justice, it's counterintuitive, that's my take on Sibongile Mani.— Nkanyiso Ngqulunga (@Nkanyiso_ngqulu) March 30, 2022
I will gladly donate money to help Sibongile Mani appeal that rubbish sentence. Yhuu!— Lona_Mbeki (@IamLadyeeElle) March 30, 2022
5 years for Sibongile Mani whilst actual thieves sit in office with ministerial titles and benefits reminds me that justice is not a thing in South Africa.— ☀️Are You Jazz?☀️ (@LeahJazzLive) March 30, 2022
Morally l don’t agree with what Sibongile Mani did with the NSFAS money but 5 years in jail is uncalled for. Sizothula as a country? Isn’t there something we can do? A criminal record is already punishment enough but jail? Yhoo ha.a guys I’m hurt.— YoursTruly💎 (@Kee_Mahosi) March 30, 2022
Ministers get away with fraud and corruption, but Sibongile Mani was used as a scapegoat, those people who sent the money working for Nsfas why aren't they being punished?— JabulaniMacdonald⚡ (@Jabu_Macdonald) March 30, 2022
South African students of all Universities and public colleges must fight for Sibongile Mani, this is unfair. There's no justice here whatsoever 🚮🚮🚮— Travis ✪ (@_Travis0) March 30, 2022
#SibongileMani Judge says 500+ students didn’t get their allowance because she held their money and was splurging on alcohol and cigarettes. She blew it on luxury items, “it was inspired by greed not need”.— Rethabile Ntshinga (@RethaNtshinga) March 30, 2022
I really feel sad and sorry for Sibongile Mani.. I don't know her but it really difficult to be a black child... Murderers and rapists are outside enjoying life!! 💔💔— 🍓KAAY-R🍓 (@GODLOVESME2MUCH) March 30, 2022
Sibongile Mani didn't deposit 14 million into her NSFAS account. Nah , I need some jail time for the administrative responsible for doing that as well.— Sibabalwe Sandiso Madikizela (@SBADZMD) March 30, 2022
Funny how Sibongile Mani is sentenced 5yrs imprisonment for spending money that was sent to her. Yet we have numerous politicians who have been implicated on a ton of corruption scandals and they walk amongst us as free men and women. We are equal in the eyes of the law, right!?— I am not my hair 🎓🎓 (@057Princess) March 30, 2022
Maybe Sibongile Mani sentencing was harsh however let’s not pretend as if she didn’t spend R800k on alcohol n a weave. She didn’t nothing valuable with that money. Maybe had she built a house,the court would hv been lenient. Sigh #sibongileMani— Tshilidzi (@CeciliaMunyai) March 30, 2022
So what punishment is the person responsible for sending the money to Sibongile Mani's account getting? pic.twitter.com/fr9COFku0N— 𝚇𝙸 𝙻𝚄 𝚅𝙰 🌻 (@_Mbalenhle__) March 30, 2022
Source : SAPS.
More from Local
We are paying over 10% more for basic food items than a year ago
The Money Show interviews Andy Du Plessis, Managing Director of FoodFoward SA, about the effects of rocketing food inflation.Read More
Ban on 'sexualised' wine ad slammed: 'I don't think it's a reasonable judgment'
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to communication strategist Sarah Britten.Read More
Crisis looms if driver's license renewal deadline not extended on Thursday - AA
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Layton Beard, spokesperson for the Automobile Association.Read More
Wheelchair parking bays are meant for wheelchair users only, says activist
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to disability activists Ari Seirlis and Nicky Abdinor as well as consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.Read More
R13M of unused vaccines expire, non-vaxxed should feel guilty says health dept
Mandy Wiener is joined by health department spokesperson Foster Mohale to talk about the expiry of 90 000 unused Pfizer doses.Read More
Student who mistakenly got R14m from NSFAS sentenced to 5 years in jail
The East London Regional Court found Sibongile Mani guilty of theft after she spent R800 000 of the money she mistakenly received.Read More
Joburg CBD without electricity: 'We’re hoping by Friday everything will be done'
Mandy Wiener interviews City Power Spokesperson Isaac Mangena.Read More
Long covid check queues at CPT International, ACSA responds
Lester Kiewit is joined by Mark Maclean from ACSA to talk about long covid check queues at CPT International.Read More
Do you work a night shift? Is your employer adhereing to these night work rules?
Refilwe Moloto is joined by Jan Truter at LabourWise to discuss the law as it applies to night shift workers.Read More