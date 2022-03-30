'This is unfair' - Tweeps slam 5-year jail term handed to NSFAS big spender





Mani has been sentenced to five years behind bars for the theft of NSFAS funds

She was found guilty of stealing over R800,000 after R14 million was erroneously transferred into her account in 2017

Many South Africans on Twitter have slammed the five-year sentence as being excessive and unfair

A receipt from a grocery store showing a balance on a Walter Sisulu University student's account of more than R13 million. Picture: Supplied.

South Africans on Twitter have been weighing in after Sibongile Mani was sentenced to five years behind bars for stealing R818 000 of NSFAS funds.

The Walter Sisulu University student embarked on a spending spree after she was erroneously credited with R14 million in her student account instead of R1,400 in June 2017.

She was accused of failing to report the error and was found guilty of theft last month.

The court dismissed Mani’s plea for a suspended sentence.

A number of Twitter users have argued that the five-year sentence is unfair and unjustified.

Some have called for the administrator who deposited the funds into Mani's account to also face similar repercussions.

Will the NSFAS official who paid the money to #SibongileMani also stand trial? Five years is and excessive prison sentence! — Kananelo (@kaysexwale) March 30, 2022

I'm not happy with Sibongile Mani's judgement. Our justice system is so flawed. — Cathy Bulelwa Mgwayi (@MsCatheee) March 30, 2022

I will continue to advocate against punitive impulse imposed by the law on judges in dealing with on non violent crimes, we need transformative justice, it's counterintuitive, that's my take on Sibongile Mani. — Nkanyiso Ngqulunga (@Nkanyiso_ngqulu) March 30, 2022

I will gladly donate money to help Sibongile Mani appeal that rubbish sentence. Yhuu! — Lona_Mbeki (@IamLadyeeElle) March 30, 2022

5 years for Sibongile Mani whilst actual thieves sit in office with ministerial titles and benefits reminds me that justice is not a thing in South Africa. — ☀️Are You Jazz?☀️ (@LeahJazzLive) March 30, 2022

Morally l don’t agree with what Sibongile Mani did with the NSFAS money but 5 years in jail is uncalled for. Sizothula as a country? Isn’t there something we can do? A criminal record is already punishment enough but jail? Yhoo ha.a guys I’m hurt. — YoursTruly💎 (@Kee_Mahosi) March 30, 2022

Ministers get away with fraud and corruption, but Sibongile Mani was used as a scapegoat, those people who sent the money working for Nsfas why aren't they being punished? — JabulaniMacdonald⚡ (@Jabu_Macdonald) March 30, 2022

South African students of all Universities and public colleges must fight for Sibongile Mani, this is unfair. There's no justice here whatsoever 🚮🚮🚮 — Travis ✪ (@_Travis0) March 30, 2022

#SibongileMani Judge says 500+ students didn’t get their allowance because she held their money and was splurging on alcohol and cigarettes. She blew it on luxury items, “it was inspired by greed not need”. — Rethabile Ntshinga (@RethaNtshinga) March 30, 2022

I really feel sad and sorry for Sibongile Mani.. I don't know her but it really difficult to be a black child... Murderers and rapists are outside enjoying life!! 💔💔 — 🍓KAAY-R🍓 (@GODLOVESME2MUCH) March 30, 2022

Sibongile Mani didn't deposit 14 million into her NSFAS account. Nah , I need some jail time for the administrative responsible for doing that as well. — Sibabalwe Sandiso Madikizela (@SBADZMD) March 30, 2022

Funny how Sibongile Mani is sentenced 5yrs imprisonment for spending money that was sent to her. Yet we have numerous politicians who have been implicated on a ton of corruption scandals and they walk amongst us as free men and women. We are equal in the eyes of the law, right!? — I am not my hair 🎓🎓 (@057Princess) March 30, 2022

Maybe Sibongile Mani sentencing was harsh however let’s not pretend as if she didn’t spend R800k on alcohol n a weave. She didn’t nothing valuable with that money. Maybe had she built a house,the court would hv been lenient. Sigh #sibongileMani — Tshilidzi (@CeciliaMunyai) March 30, 2022