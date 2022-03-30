Veggies do NOT reduce heart disease risk, suggests massive study
Vegetables are nutritious and good for you but eating them will not do your heart much good, suggests a new study by researchers from the University of Oxford, the University of Hong Kong, and the University of Bristol.
The study involved nearly 400 000 British adults.
Clinical dietitian Carey-Anne Seady pointed out a few of the study’s shortcomings.
If you look at the study… The veg intake was very low… less than half a serving of veg… We recommend five servings of veg per day for cancer prevention. We recommend nine servings of fruit and veg per day…Carey-Anne Seady, clinical dietitian
One of the limitations of the study was that it didn’t look at cooking methods, and all data was self-reported… It’s hard to draw the conclusions they did from the study…Carey-Anne Seady, clinical dietitian
Africa Melane interviewed Seady about the surprising results of the study, and the benefits of adding more veggies to your meals (scroll up to listen).
Sugar intake is something you have to look at. We don’t advocate fruit juice… and avoid added sugar…Carey-Anne Seady, clinical dietitian
Genetic modification… the nutrient quality isn’t affected… Pesticides are more of a concern…Carey-Anne Seady, clinical dietitian
