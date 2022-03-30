Joburg CBD without electricity: 'We’re hoping by Friday everything will be done'
Parts of downtown Johannesburg have been without electricity since Monday when a fire broke out in underground tunnels housing power cables at the Fordsburg substation.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze on Tuesday morning, but repairs have yet to start as the clean-up is still ongoing.
City Power expects to restore electricity to all areas by Friday.
RELATED: Middleclass Johannesburg is migrating 'to small coastal towns or Cape Town'
Mandy Wiener interviewed City Power Spokesperson Isaac Mangena (scroll up to listen).
We are onsite… We will clean up, and then start with repairs… about 10% of those that were affected by this fire are still off. Mostly the industrial areas towards the east of the M2…Isaac Mangena, spokesperson - City Power
We haven’t started the repairs… We will only be able to say when electricity will be restored [once repairs start] … We’re hoping that by Friday everything will be done… Major streets… still don’t have electricity…Isaac Mangena, spokesperson - City Power
RELATED: Cape Town starts on the road to end loadshedding and its reliance on Eskom
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_62303468_johannesburg-south-africa-june-15-2016-johannesburg-cityscape-by-night-as-seen-from-the-roof-of-one-.html?vti=mfjv6tmjn2hekvzu2s-1-8
More from Business
ANC's R102M tax bill: Sars squeezing 'little' people, why did this take so long?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee about the latest developments around the ruling party's unpaid taxes.Read More
[WATCH] Savanna's spicy collab with Nando's - the perfect combo?
Savanna Cider's co-branding exercise with Nando's is brave and innovative says advertising expert Andy Rice - on The Money ShowRead More
We are paying over 10% more for basic food items than a year ago
The Money Show interviews Andy Du Plessis, Managing Director of FoodFoward SA, about the effects of rocketing food inflation.Read More
Ban on 'sexualised' wine ad slammed: 'I don't think it's a reasonable judgment'
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to communication strategist Sarah Britten.Read More
'Eat more plants': Steers owner invests in plant-based restaurant chain
Famous Brands has acquired 51% of Lexi's Healthy Eatery. Bruce Whitifield interviews Lexi's co-owner Lexi Monzeglio.Read More
Are employers justified to monitor employees?
There is a line between optimising productivity and invading privacyRead More
Crisis looms if driver's license renewal deadline not extended on Thursday - AA
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Layton Beard, spokesperson for the Automobile Association.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] VW has a new Polo GTI – got R500 000?
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.Read More
Discovery Health defers medical aid contribution price hikes to October 2022
South Africa’s largest medical scheme is offering 0% contribution increases on all its plans, until October.Read More
More from Local
We are paying over 10% more for basic food items than a year ago
The Money Show interviews Andy Du Plessis, Managing Director of FoodFoward SA, about the effects of rocketing food inflation.Read More
Ban on 'sexualised' wine ad slammed: 'I don't think it's a reasonable judgment'
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to communication strategist Sarah Britten.Read More
Crisis looms if driver's license renewal deadline not extended on Thursday - AA
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Layton Beard, spokesperson for the Automobile Association.Read More
Wheelchair parking bays are meant for wheelchair users only, says activist
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to disability activists Ari Seirlis and Nicky Abdinor as well as consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.Read More
R13M of unused vaccines expire, non-vaxxed should feel guilty says health dept
Mandy Wiener is joined by health department spokesperson Foster Mohale to talk about the expiry of 90 000 unused Pfizer doses.Read More
'This is unfair' - Tweeps slam 5-year jail term handed to NSFAS big spender
Reactions have been pouring in after Walter Sisulu University student Sibongile Mani was sentenced to five years in prison.Read More
Student who mistakenly got R14m from NSFAS sentenced to 5 years in jail
The East London Regional Court found Sibongile Mani guilty of theft after she spent R800 000 of the money she mistakenly received.Read More
Long covid check queues at CPT International, ACSA responds
Lester Kiewit is joined by Mark Maclean from ACSA to talk about long covid check queues at CPT International.Read More
Do you work a night shift? Is your employer adhereing to these night work rules?
Refilwe Moloto is joined by Jan Truter at LabourWise to discuss the law as it applies to night shift workers.Read More