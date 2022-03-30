Joburg CBD without electricity: 'We’re hoping by Friday everything will be done'





Parts of downtown Johannesburg have been without electricity since Monday when a fire broke out in underground tunnels housing power cables at the Fordsburg substation.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze on Tuesday morning, but repairs have yet to start as the clean-up is still ongoing.

City Power expects to restore electricity to all areas by Friday.

Johannesburg, South Africa. © Magdalena Paluchowska/123rf.com

Mandy Wiener interviewed City Power Spokesperson Isaac Mangena (scroll up to listen).

We are onsite… We will clean up, and then start with repairs… about 10% of those that were affected by this fire are still off. Mostly the industrial areas towards the east of the M2… Isaac Mangena, spokesperson - City Power

We haven’t started the repairs… We will only be able to say when electricity will be restored [once repairs start] … We’re hoping that by Friday everything will be done… Major streets… still don’t have electricity… Isaac Mangena, spokesperson - City Power

