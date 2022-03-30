Student who mistakenly got R14m from NSFAS sentenced to 5 years in jail
A judge on Wednesday sentenced Sibongile Mani to five years in prison.
In June 2017, Cape Town-based company Intellimali accidentally paid R14 million into her account instead of R1400.
Mani, a student at Walter Sisulu University, has spent more than R800 000 of the money she mistakenly received from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).
In February, the East London Regional Court found her guilty of theft.
The court heard evidence that the former student activist spent approximately R800 000 on alcohol, electronics, toys and gift cards.
“A suspended sentence is inappropriate, totally,” the judge said in sentencing.
“The only form of sentence this court deems appropriate today is direct imprisonment.”
