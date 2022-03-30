Discovery Health defers medical aid contribution price hikes to October 2022
Discovery Health announced on Wednesday that it will not yet increase the fees of its medical scheme plans.
In October 2021, it announced that contributions for 2022 will increase by 7.9%, effective from 1 May 2022.
“Since the announcement, the claims and investment experience of the Discovery Health Medical Scheme was better than anticipated,” an email by the company to medical aid members reads.
“This allows the Scheme to defer the 2022 contribution increase by another five months to 1 October 2022.”
The contribution increases that kick in on 1 October 2022 remain at 7.9%, roughly in line with medical inflation.
