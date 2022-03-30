R13M of unused vaccines expire, non-vaxxed should feel guilty says health dept
-
The Department of Health is set to destroy 92 000 unused Pfizer vaccines at the end of March.
-
There was a time in South Africa when we were desperate for vaccines says Midday Report host Mandy Wiener, and yet by Friday afternoon, the health department will be forced to dispose of 90 000 Pfizer jabs worth R13 million.
The two-dose vaccines have a shelf life of 9 months and also require storage under very specific conditions, which has meant some countries haven't had the capacity to use them.
Foster Mohale is the spokesperson for the Health Department and joined Wiener on Wednesdays's show:
I want all South Africans who are eligible to vaccinate but who are not vaccinated to feel guilty... government has secured enough for everybodyFoster Mohale, Spokesperson - Health Department
Mohale rejects the suggestion government hasn't done enough to convince people to get the jab.
We tried everything possible...at some point other good samaritans had to introduce monetary incentives, but still people did not come in the numbers we expected.Foster Mohale, Spokesperson - Health Department
People feel that we are out of the woods, but the fact of the matter is we are still living with this danger called Covid-19.Foster Mohale, Spokesperson - Health Department
RELATED:Vaccine hesitant listeners pose their questions and concerns to leading expert
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_166234432_the-patient-does-not-agree-to-put-the-vaccine-vaccination-anti-vaccination.html?vti=o5tau0jffhvlyaz27g-1-1
