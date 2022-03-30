[WATCH] Savanna's spicy collab with Nando's - the perfect combo?
"He's so spicy he eats Nando's chicken in Savanna ads."
That describes the character dreamed up for the co-branding campaign The Legend of Chakalaka Norris Savanna Chilled Chilli.
RELATED: WATCH #CancelCourt: "It feels like Savanna's trying to be like Nando's"
Chakalaka is a super chill guy who can take both his cider and his chicken hot.
Branding expert Andy Rice picks the TV ad for his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.
Rice describes co-branding as the marketing world's attempt to make one plus one equal three.
It's where you take two brands that have similar profiles in terms of their audience and their personality. If you can link the one with the other you may well find that the magical one plus one in terms of market share... awareness...Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
While the ad is weighted towards Savanna it displays the similarities of the personas of both brands he says - they take risks and are a little irreverent and humorous.
Here we have an instance of Savanna, which comes from Distell, and Nando's that have no commercial connection... We have a Savanna person if you like striding through a bar... There are a number of vignettes... finally he eats Nando's when he drinks Savanna and I think it's a fair comparison of the two...Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Rice says it actually reminds him of the Chicken Licken campaign which spoofed Knight Rider.
RELATED: Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT
I don't think the ad itself is particularly mind-blowing... Why I'm giving them a hero is because of their courage and their innovation in moving into a field of co-branding between an alcoholic beverage and food chain...Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Listen to Rice's advertising critiques on Heroes and Zeros (Savanna discussion at 4:55):
