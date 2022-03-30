'Eat more plants': Steers owner invests in plant-based restaurant chain





Famous Brands has acquired 51% of plant-based restaurant brand Lexi's Healthy Eatery.

The food services franchisor owns Steers and Debonairs.

CEO Darren Hele notes in a statement that Famous Brands’ existing portfolio does not include an exclusively vegetarian or plant-based offering.

As a forerunner in its category in this relatively untapped market, Lexi’s is a good fit for the Group says Hele.

Image: Lexi's Healthy Eatery @lexiseatery

Lexi's comprises four restaurants (three in Gauteng and one in Cape Town), one of which is franchised.

It also operates a central kitchen which develops meals for the restaurants and retails a range of convenience frozen goods to a small number of supermarkets.

Co-owner and chef Lexi Monzeglio says the partnership with Famous Brands will help Lexi's grow the conscious market and make a plant-based, sustainable lifestyle more accessible for communities.

“We believe that we don’t need a few people being sustainable, conscious and waste-free perfectly, we need a million people doing it - even if imperfectly."

Image of Lexi Monzeglio from Lexi's Healthy Eatery @lexiseatery

Bruce Whitfield interviews Monzeglio on The Money Show.

She relates how the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic forced the shutdown of their first outlet in Sandton, Johannesburg.

The way we were trading in Rosebank and Sandton pre-Covid was very exciting... It felt like were on a trajectory to take over the world!... and then Covid happened. Lexi Monzeglio, Chef and co-owner - Lexi's Healthy Eatery

We did open a store in Hazelwood in Pretoria and we opened our Sea Point store in Cape Town, so we did grow even though the market was so severely distorted. Lexi Monzeglio, Chef and co-owner - Lexi's Healthy Eatery

That speaks to the growth of the movement itself and how people are seeking a healthier, more sustainable, conscious diet... if not all the time, at least some of the time. Lexi Monzeglio, Chef and co-owner - Lexi's Healthy Eatery

Listen to the interview with the Lexi's co-owner below: