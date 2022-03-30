Wheelchair parking bays are meant for wheelchair users only, says activist
- If you're not a wheelchair user, you shouldn't be using any of the designated parking bays, says disability activist Ari Seirlis
- Seirlis says pensioners and people with other impairments are not mean to be utilising the wheelchair bays
- His comments have sparked a lively debate on the weekly #ConsumerTalk segment with Wendy Knowler
Disability activist and wheelchair user Ari Seirlis says the abuse of wheelchair parking bays needs to come to an end.
Seirlis says the designated parking bays are intended for the exclusive use of wheelchair users.
"They are not a nice to have for the elderly and frail with walking sticks, limps and short of breath. They are also not for people with pacemakers, dreaded diseases and post-heart transplants. Unfortunately, this constituency have no conscience in abusing these facilities by using them", he wrote in a recent Facebook post.
Seirlis, who's the former CEO of the QuadPara Association of South Africa (QASA) and current member of the Presidential Working Group on Disability, says the parking bays were created with wheelchair users in mind with their 3.5 metre width.
He says the designated bays are abused by people who aren't wheelchair users because they are situated close to building entrances.
While it's not against the law for people with other disabilities to use the bays, Seirlis believes that "it's not appropriate behaviour".
All of a sudden anyone with a slight disability or any disability feels it's a privilege. It's not a privilege. If you don't use a wheelchair, you are abusing the parking... The sign doesn't have 100 assisted devices on it, it has a picture of a wheelchair.Ari Seirlis, Member - Presidential Working Group on Disability
It's not good behaviour. It's not against the law, unfortunately, but it's not appropriate behaviour. Leave those bays for wheelchair users.Ari Seirlis, Member - Presidential Working Group on Disability
The initial motivation, lobby and advocacy was done by wheelchair users for wheelchair users and now over the decades, people with disabilities have thought "Oh well, that's one of the privileges" whatever disability you've got.Ari Seirlis, Member - Presidential Working Group on Disability
Raven Benny, the current COO of QASA, says the association continues to support Seirlis' view.
However, not everyone agrees with his position.
The Western Cape Association for Persons With Disabilities believes that the designated parking bays should be reserved for a broader category of people with mobility impairments.
"In our opinion, it is not only for wheelchair users but for people with severe mobility impairment who require the use of a substantial assistive device which includes wheelchairs, walking frames, rollators, etc", says the association's Erica du Toit.
Meanwhile, disability activist and clinical psychologist Nicky Abdinor says there should be more inclusive parking bays to cater to a diverse range of needs.
Abdinor was born without arms and shortened legs as a result of a condition known as Phocomelia.
She drives a specially adapted vehicle and sometimes makes use of a wheelchair during lengthy excursions.
Abdinor tells CapeTalk that the abuse of designated parking bays has a negative impact on her independence and ability to plan her days.
She's advocating for a more universal approach to parking design, which Seirlis says would be a long-term solution.
Disabilities are so unique and different to each person's experience and that's why there's often a bit of a grey area.Nicky Abdinor, disability activist and clinical psychologist
It's actually absolutely impossible for me to park in a regular parking bay... In fact, sometimes I've had people park too close to me and I've had to wait for two hours for them to come out, to move their car so that I can get my car out.Nicky Abdinor, disability activist and clinical psychologist
Most shopping malls do have senior citizen parking, and parking for parents with prams... I think it would make a huge difference if we could accommodate and maybe have certain bays that are open only for wheelchair users, maybe other parking bays for disabled drivers and passengers. The reality is that there is a lot of parking out there and it just needs to be universally accessible.Nicky Abdinor, disability activist and clinical psychologist
The solution to this problem lies in universal access and universal design. Simple. If every parking bay was three and a half metres wide then we wouldn't need signs anywhere and we wouldn't have to designate.Ari Seirlis, Member - Presidential Working Group on Disability
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_38027182_disable-parking.html
