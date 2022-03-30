Ban on 'sexualised' wine ad slammed: 'I don't think it's a reasonable judgment'
- A recent ad ban by the Advertising Regulatory Board has been called into question
- The ARB has banned a wine advert depicting a woman having a bottle of wine poured down her throat
- The advert was featured on the side of a white delivery van owned by alcohol delivery service Wine Time
- Communication strategist Sarah Britten says the ruling against the advert was far-fetched and unreasonable
Communication strategist Sarah Britten has criticised the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB)'s decision to ban an advert depicting wine being poured down the throat of a woman.
The advert, which was created by alcohol delivery service Wine Time, featured on the side of a white delivery van.
A picture of the vehicle was posted on Wine Time's Instagram page but has since been removed.
In the ruling issued by the ARB last week, the regulator found that the depiction of the woman on the Wine Time delivery van is offensive and constitutes a negative gender portrayal that is unjustified.
It further found that "the woman’s pose of supplication, while she drinks alcohol, is problematic in a country rife with alcohol-abuse and alcoholrelated gender-based violence."
"The Directorate further contemplated that it is not outside of the realms of possibility for the viewers to make a phallic association with the wine bottle, given the sensual nature of the depiction", the ruling reads.
"Given the high rates of gender-based violence and specifically rape in South Africa, which are strongly associated with alcohol consumption in a high percentage of cases, the depiction of alcohol usage alongside sexual imagery makes for a poorly considered combination", it continues.
"The Directorate believed that the depiction of the young woman having wine poured into her mouth does not depict responsible consumption of an alcoholic beverage – either in terms of volume or pace of consumption. The Directorate further contemplated that the sexualised depiction of the woman is creating the impression that the alcohol in some way enhances sexual performance or encourages sexual activity", the ARB concludes.
While the image could be seen as "questionable", Britten argues that the ARB ruling is a major reach.
"It's lawyers and experts putting the worst possible spin on what is clearly a fashion-inspired image and I do not think it's a reasonable judgment", she tells CapeTalk.
Britten believes that the advertising industry can do better.
Yes, it's a questionable image. Would I have chosen it were I in charge of the branding campaign? Probably not. But, does it promote rape culture? I really am battling to see how that was a reasonable judgment.Sarah Britten, Communication strategist
The reach that some people are exhibiting is truly impressive.Sarah Britten, Communication strategist
Rape culture is very serious and there is a long history of alcohol advertising linking sexual performance and sometimes inappropriate sexual behaviour through alcohol consumption and we do know that it is a very real problem... but this image... I think they really are reaching.Sarah Britten, Communication strategist
It's hyperbole. Hyperbole used to be accepted as a principle in advertising.Sarah Britten, Communication strategist
I think that any serious consumer of wine is not going to consume wine in that way... It's a very exaggerated image. No one drinks wine in that way.Sarah Britten, Communication strategist
It's a ruling that doesn't have any meaning or force in the real world and, yet again, it's a distraction from real issues.Sarah Britten, Communication strategist
