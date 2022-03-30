Are employers justified to monitor employees?

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 05:46
ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, who will make it to the final? Proteas vs England
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
David Midgeley - Cricket Commentator at 1WorldSR
Today at 06:10
Licence renewal deadline has arrived - will you still be insured?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Christelle Colman - CEO and founder at Ami Sure (Pty) Ltd
Today at 06:25
Staff transportation after hours
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Thariq Hendricks - Operations Manager at Fair Cape Shuttles
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday : the Internet of Energy
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kirsty Bisset - Managing Director at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: DA brings motion of no confidence in cabinet
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Siviwe Gwarube - DA spokesperson and MP
Today at 07:20
Stormers take on Ospreys this weekend at Cape Town Stadium
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Dobson - Stormers Coach
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Does South Africa's paternity leave law need to be looked at - again?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Werner Van Wyk - Writer at Mail And Guardian Online
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Irina Filatova
Today at 09:15
Heathcliffe Thomas retires
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Heathcliff Thomas
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn explores news & views inside Europe
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Helen Seeney
Today at 16:55
Haematologist about blood cells and their creation and destruction.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Nicolas Novitzky - Clinical hematologist at The Blood Centre
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
We are paying over 10% more for basic food items than a year ago The Money Show interviews Andy Du Plessis, Managing Director of FoodFoward SA, about the effects of rocketing food inflation. 30 March 2022 8:01 PM
Ban on 'sexualised' wine ad slammed: 'I don't think it's a reasonable judgment' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to communication strategist Sarah Britten. 30 March 2022 7:47 PM
Crisis looms if driver's license renewal deadline not extended on Thursday - AA The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Layton Beard, spokesperson for the Automobile Association. 30 March 2022 7:00 PM
View all Local
ANC's R102M tax bill: Sars squeezing 'little' people, why did this take so long? Bruce Whitfield interviews Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee about the latest developments around the ruling party's unpaid taxes. 30 March 2022 9:51 PM
[WATCH LIVE] MPs vote in motions of no confidence against Ramaphosa and Cabinet Both the motions of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa and in his entire Cabinet will be debated at 2pm on Wednesday 30 Ma... 30 March 2022 1:43 PM
'Cabinet must go' - DA stages protest outside Parly ahead of no-confidence vote Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube. 30 March 2022 1:12 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Savanna's spicy collab with Nando's - the perfect combo? Savanna Cider's co-branding exercise with Nando's is brave and innovative says advertising expert Andy Rice - on The Money Show 30 March 2022 8:35 PM
'Eat more plants': Steers owner invests in plant-based restaurant chain Famous Brands has acquired 51% of Lexi's Healthy Eatery. Bruce Whitifield interviews Lexi's co-owner Lexi Monzeglio. 30 March 2022 7:19 PM
Are employers justified to monitor employees? There is a line between optimising productivity and invading privacy 30 March 2022 7:15 PM
View all Business
[CAR REVIEW] VW has a new Polo GTI – got R500 000? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page. 30 March 2022 3:19 PM
Discovery Health defers medical aid contribution price hikes to October 2022 South Africa’s largest medical scheme is offering 0% contribution increases on all its plans, until October. 30 March 2022 2:29 PM
Veggies do NOT reduce heart disease risk, suggests massive study Africa Melane interviews clinical dietitian Carey-Anne Seady about the surprising results of the study. 30 March 2022 12:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Cape Town freediver breaks own world record for under-ice swimming Pippa Hudson chats to Amber Fillary after she sets another under-ice female freediving world record. 25 March 2022 4:09 PM
Nic Dlamini: '8-day Cape Epic just as demanding as a month on Tour de France' Bruce Whitfield catches up with 2 Absa Cape Epic first-timers - SA cyclist Nicholas Dlamini and Absa's Amelia Dieperink. 24 March 2022 9:02 PM
'You train for about a year to get to this point' - Absa Cape Epic rider Stage 1 of the 2022 edition of the most grueling mountain bike race in the world got underway at Lourensford on Monday 21 March. 24 March 2022 4:04 PM
View all Sport
Pfizer co-sponsors Oscars – the internet puts on its tin foil hat Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 30 March 2022 10:47 AM
Sorry, not sorry? Has Chris Rock apologised for Jada 'joke' or not? Reps for comedian Chris Rock have refuted claims he has apologised to Will and Jada Smith for his 'GI Jane' joke on Sunday night. 29 March 2022 1:06 PM
[VIDEO] A beautiful moment as Lady Gaga whispers to Liza Minnelli 'I gotcha" The internet is also focusing on the more positive moments that were overshadowed at Sunday evening's Oscar ceremony. 29 March 2022 10:54 AM
View all Entertainment
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
'Most Russians support Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine' John Maytham interviews Paula Slier, Middle East Bureau Chief for Russian state-owned news agency RT. 29 March 2022 5:06 PM
Panic buying in Shanghai, as the city of 25 million loses its grip on Covid-19 Shanghai supermarket shelves are emptying out as residents clamour for supplies amid the most severe outbreak since Wuhan. 29 March 2022 2:55 PM
View all World
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
'It's an absolute war out here' - botanist on Northern Cape succulent smuggling Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Pieter van Wyk from SANParks. 25 March 2022 11:38 AM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Savanna's spicy collab with Nando's - the perfect combo? Savanna Cider's co-branding exercise with Nando's is brave and innovative says advertising expert Andy Rice - on The Money Show 30 March 2022 8:35 PM
[CAR REVIEW] VW has a new Polo GTI – got R500 000? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page. 30 March 2022 3:19 PM
Veggies do NOT reduce heart disease risk, suggests massive study Africa Melane interviews clinical dietitian Carey-Anne Seady about the surprising results of the study. 30 March 2022 12:16 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Are employers justified to monitor employees?

30 March 2022 7:15 PM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

There is a line between optimising productivity and invading privacy

There is not a single correct answer for where the best place to work is. In 2017 Business Unusual reflected on IBM’s decision to have their staff return to work spaces after years of having most of their staff work outside the traditional office.

It was not a decision to say that remote work did not work, but rather that what they wanted to achieve would best be done with teams working in the same space.

Large unconnected teams and acquisitions of companies that had never met their new peers were part of the issue. As IBM saw their performance suffer they opted to get their teams back together and make the most of collaboration with teams with face to face contact.

The change did not settle the question about remote work and for most, remote work was just a high tech idea.

The pandemic changed that. Businesses could not decide if staff could work from home. If they could not show their staff were essential, they were not permitted to come to work. That leaves only two options, shut the business of work from home.

In the space of less than three months the entire planet implemented a major work from home strategy.

Incredibly, most make it work. Laptop sales, home fibre and office furniture had booming sales as millions set up shop at home.

Despite the initial positive response (compared to shutting down) the reality of working from home was not as easy or good as it may have seemed before lockdown.

Children at home, working with partners and seeing what they were like at “work”, not having a suitable office area and issues with internet connections and load shedding all made being productive away from the office very challenging.

There were further issues with some effectively sitting in meetings all day and having no time to do the work or having to use after hours to get the work done.

Finally, many realised how important their IT support people are, having your machine not work and not being able to have someone come to help is like trying to fix your own car when it breaks down.

Here is where the problems start.

Support v Spy

A powerful tool to assist workers remotely is Microsoft’s TeamViewer, it allows your IT support person to see exactly what is not working on your machine and rather than having to explain what you need to do to fix, they can just fix it, because TeamViewer effectively makes your machine theirs.

You probably forget when or to update programs so it can be done for you. Installing new software and getting the printer working is easy for those who know how and they can fix it from anywhere.

But when IT bosses ask how often people need help and what kind of help they need, it makes sense that staff that need to have issues with viruses or phishing attacks addressed often might see the business want to track the kind of links and mails you open.

Once you are doing that though it is not difficult to check which are work and not work related and this is where the line gets blurry.

If you can protect the business from a hack by keeping an eye on what staff are doing that is justified, but what should be informed of that if there is no hack?

This raises the age-old question about how to define what your job is. It could be a time based objective that does not require you to produce something specific but rather be always available should you be needed. Security and call centre work would be examples, but most work has a focus on what you produce rather than how long it may take you to create it.

If you need to respond to mails, create reports and resolve issues raised in mails and reports then completing those tasks is the key outcome and the time to complete it is secondary certainly if you can complete it effectively.

Usually though what you are expected to complete requires more time than you have available and you work after hours to complete it. Should a manager intervene if a staffer is very efficient or typically uses more than the office hours to get work done?

Home v Office

One solution given for not being sure if people are applying themselves when not in the office is to have them be in office and keep an eye on their output there.

That is a cynical reason for having people return but for some companies it may be true and for some people it may be needed. Thankfully we do have all sorts in the working world.

The bigger reason for returning and the one IBM used was to get more innovation and collaboration. It may not apply to all teams but generally the more a group that works on addressing a collective issue, the greater the chance of finding a potential solution if they interact more often.

A 70s study found that communication drops the further you are from someone. It does not sound too impressive, but it both adds to the view that for a team to work closely, they should also work closely.

The converse is also true in that teams that are more than 50m from each other, may just as well be 500 km from each other as the volume of communication will be the same as if you work somewhere else.

What works best now?

In 2017 the question was just about home or office, now there are two more factors, chances of catching Covid and the relative risk faced by those that are or are not vaccinated.

For staff that are vaccinated they may perceive the risk of getting Covid as being greater from peers that are not vaccinated.

Mandating vaccinations is possible in South Africa but a decision to mandate it will create some resistance from staff that are hesitant or anti-vax.

While it will hopefully recover soon, the much higher fuel price could be another factor that may see companies defer returning to the office to offset the much higher commuting costs for staff.

The Twitter poll from 2017

The same poll run again in 2022

A practical way to approach the decision is to determine how effective the team was when still in the office. If the culture was one that saw lots of interaction and collaboration that was not just socialising then a return to that would be your best bet.

If the work required long sessions requiring focus, then a work environment might have more distractions than you would want.

For those that have simply managed to work from home but did not have an optimum set up, then returning to the office would be a good option.

In all scenarios it would make sense to make the plan a temporary one, both because we don’t know if or rather when there will be another wave of Covid but the best scenario may be the second or third option that you try.

Covid will have a major impact on our attitudes and willingness to consider alternative work arrangements, but it may also have a major impact on another long running debate about how many hours per day are needed to have a productive week.

It may seem odd that a better way to work would come from a disastrous period, but we only moved to offices in response to an industrial revolution and we only got a Saturday off thanks to excessive drinking on the job ahead of Sundays.


This article first appeared on 702 : Are employers justified to monitor employees?




30 March 2022 7:15 PM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

More from Business Unusual

State Capture on a grand scale

16 March 2022 7:15 PM

What Malaysia’s state capture may tell us about what South Africa can expect

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to help during a crisis - 2022 edition

9 March 2022 7:15 PM

Money and aid is still the main way, but meme’s and crypto’s work too

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sanctions - how to cancel a country

2 March 2022 7:15 PM

When business tools become political weapons

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shopify - a story of making lemonade out of lemons

23 February 2022 7:15 PM

The founder was refused a work permit, so he built a company that is worth $78 billion and he owns 7% of it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Some viruses are bigger, giants in fact.

16 February 2022 7:15 PM

A new class of giant virus has been discovered and may help us understand how life evolved.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The cold war is hotting up

9 February 2022 7:15 PM

February marks the 76th anniversary of the start of the Cold War

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

You might not like inflation but it is important for the economy

2 February 2022 7:15 PM

At just the right level, it can help economies grow

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

In ? we trust

26 January 2022 7:15 PM

For a growing group of people that answer is no-one

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The James Webb telescope is what we needed to see humanity's past and future

19 January 2022 7:15 PM

Long delays and massive costs aside, this is epic engineering

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

One in a billion - Ethereum co-founder is not your typical billionaire

8 December 2021 7:15 PM

At 27, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has accomplished more than most in a lifetime

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'This is unfair' - Tweeps slam 5-year jail term handed to NSFAS big spender

Local

ANC's R102M tax bill: Sars squeezing 'little' people, why did this take so long?

Business Politics

Ban on 'sexualised' wine ad slammed: 'I don't think it's a reasonable judgment'

Local Business

EWN Highlights

City Power: Underground tunnel fire happening for second time at the same spot

30 March 2022 8:27 PM

WHO warns of virulent COVID variant risk

30 March 2022 8:19 PM

Court issues arrest warrant for ex-Eskom exec France Hlakudi

30 March 2022 7:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA