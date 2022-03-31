Insurance cover remains valid for expired driver's licence to 30 Sept 2022





31 March is the government deadline for the renewal of driver's licences

Will you be covered if you are in an accident with an expired licence is the question asked?

Insurance companies have extended a grace period for coverage while driving with a lapsed licence until September 2022, explains expert Cristelle Colman

Today, 31 March is the deadline for drivers' licences that expired between 26 March 2020 and 31 August 2021 to be renewed, as their period of validity will not be further extended by the Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula.

Mbalula announced earlier this month that there would be no extension beyond the end of March despite a renewal backlog of more than half a million.

This means that if you've not renewed yours by the close of business today, you will be driving with an expired licence from tomorrow.

But what are the implications should you be in a traffic accident? Will your insurance company still cover you?

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Christelle Colman, founder and CEO of Ami Sure (Pty) Ltd and underwriting manager for Constantia Insure, about the implications of driving with an expired licence now that the 31 March 2022 deadline to renew is upon us?

Colman explains that insurers have offered a grace period but urges everyone to make every effort to renew their drivers' licence.

Insurance companies have extended the period of cover for those driving with expired licences to 30 September. Cristelle Colman, Founder and CEO - Ami Sure (Pty) Ltd

Make every effort even if it is to just show that the process has been started. Cristelle Colman, Founder and CEO - Ami Sure (Pty) Ltd

So my advice for your listeners is if you are really very concerned is to pick up a phone or send an email to your insurance company or broker and ask. Cristelle Colman, Founder and CEO - Ami Sure (Pty) Ltd

She says it is best to explain your particular situation as each insurance company is adopting its own approach. Where companies have not issued a blanket decision they will address each claim individually.

But the most important thing is to do everything in your power so that you are in the best position possible. Cristelle Colman, Founder and CEO - Ami Sure (Pty) Ltd

Go and renew your licence even if you have not received it so that you have proof that you attempted to do that. Cristelle Colman, Founder and CEO - Ami Sure (Pty) Ltd

She says 70% of vehicles on the road in South Africa are uninsured, many drivers are unlicensed, and road conditions are poor, so it is important for those with insurance to manage their risk.