'President Cyril Ramaphosa is unable to move in the ANC'





The ANC came under attack on two fronts in Parliament on Wednesday.

First, there was the motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa, brought by the African Transformation Movement (ATM).

ATM on Wednesday said it will not participate in its own motion of no confidence after National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula denied its postponement request.

The party refused to table the motion, saying the court is yet to rule on the legality of a secret vote.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday, 4 November 2021. Picture: Boikutsho Ntsoko/Eyewitness News.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) brought a motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa’s entire cabinet.

Each MP had the opportunity to state publicly whether they support the motion or not.

The EFF, FF+, UDM, and the ATM supported the DA motion, which failed by 231 to 131 with one abstention.

... Getting 131 votes in favour… in a very much ANC majority Parliament; sends a powerful message… The majority of this cabinet needs to go! … Siviwe Gwarube, spokesperson - Democratic Alliance

DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube told Parliament on Wednesday that the ANC government robbed South Africa blind at the expense of the very people who had voted for them.

The President promised performance agreements for members of his cabinet… It is unacceptable that he makes political considerations and doesn’t look at how people are changing lives in these roles… Siviwe Gwarube, spokesperson - Democratic Alliance

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Gwarube about the DA’s failed bid (scroll up to listen).

I’m hoping we [opposition parties] can find more and more of these issues to coalesce around… putting party differences aside… Siviwe Gwarube, spokesperson - Democratic Alliance

The President… is unable to move in his own political party… We can’t say because we lack the numbers, we shouldn’t try… The ANC has no political will to do better… Siviwe Gwarube, spokesperson - Democratic Alliance