'President Cyril Ramaphosa is unable to move in the ANC'
The ANC came under attack on two fronts in Parliament on Wednesday.
First, there was the motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa, brought by the African Transformation Movement (ATM).
ATM on Wednesday said it will not participate in its own motion of no confidence after National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula denied its postponement request.
The party refused to table the motion, saying the court is yet to rule on the legality of a secret vote.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) brought a motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa’s entire cabinet.
Each MP had the opportunity to state publicly whether they support the motion or not.
The EFF, FF+, UDM, and the ATM supported the DA motion, which failed by 231 to 131 with one abstention.
... Getting 131 votes in favour… in a very much ANC majority Parliament; sends a powerful message… The majority of this cabinet needs to go! …Siviwe Gwarube, spokesperson - Democratic Alliance
DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube told Parliament on Wednesday that the ANC government robbed South Africa blind at the expense of the very people who had voted for them.
The President promised performance agreements for members of his cabinet… It is unacceptable that he makes political considerations and doesn’t look at how people are changing lives in these roles…Siviwe Gwarube, spokesperson - Democratic Alliance
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Gwarube about the DA’s failed bid (scroll up to listen).
I’m hoping we [opposition parties] can find more and more of these issues to coalesce around… putting party differences aside…Siviwe Gwarube, spokesperson - Democratic Alliance
The President… is unable to move in his own political party… We can’t say because we lack the numbers, we shouldn’t try… The ANC has no political will to do better…Siviwe Gwarube, spokesperson - Democratic Alliance
More from Local
New public-private partnership opportunities opening up in national parks
SANParks has just concluded its second-ever investment conference. Africa Melane interviews Board Chairperson Pam Yako.Read More
2-month fuel levy relief likely to be followed by price cap on 93 octane petrol
The Money Show interviews Treasury's Ismail Momoniat and gets reaction from the AA's Layton Beard and analyst George Glynos.Read More
Godongwana announces temporary reduction in fuel levy for 2 months
Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana has announced a temporary reduction in the general fuel levy for two months.Read More
Dog owners urged to be vigilant as more pufferfish wash up along False Bay coast
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to the City of Cape Town's coastal manager Gregg Oelofse.Read More
Real protection needed for SA's whistleblowers, says Corruption Watch boss
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Corruption Watch's Karam Singh.Read More
Locals warned to keep away from toxic pufferfish in Simon’s Town
The City of Cape Town says it's monitoring the beaches from Fish Hoek to Simon’s Town after toxic pufferfish washed ashore in the area.Read More
TransUnion hack: 'Change passwords. Look for unusual activity on bank accounts'
Lester Kiewit interviews Advocate Pansy Tlakula, Chairperson of the Information Regulator of South Africa.Read More
Cape SPCA: McLaren Circus cannot perform until we give the OK
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Cape of Good Hope SPCA's Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse.Read More
End of the road for CT traffic chief Heathcliff Thomas after 39 years of service
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the City’s outgoing traffic chief Heathcliff Thomas.Read More
More from Opinion
Debt counsellors NOT mandated to contact consumers on behalf of credit regulator
Debt review companies are using the National Credit Regulator as a calling card to ensnare you - Wendy Knowler on The Money ShowRead More
Putin’s ratings are going up and up and up - Prof Irina Filatova (Moscow)
Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Irina Filatova of the Higher School of Economics in Moscow.Read More
[WATCH] Savanna's spicy collab with Nando's - the perfect combo?
Savanna Cider's co-branding exercise with Nando's is brave and innovative says advertising expert Andy Rice - on The Money ShowRead More
[CAR REVIEW] VW has a new Polo GTI – got R500 000?
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.Read More
Veggies do NOT reduce heart disease risk, suggests massive study
Africa Melane interviews clinical dietitian Carey-Anne Seady about the surprising results of the study.Read More
Making Cape Town affordable: 'If you control the land, you control the price'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Michael Glass, Director of the Urban Studies Program at the University of Pittsburgh.Read More
Ban smartphones for kids under 16, argues education-tech entrepreneur
John Maytham interviews Ajit Gopalakrishnan, Head of ed-tech digital learning system Odin Education.Read More
Supermarkets have all the power – resulting in expensive food, and hungry mouths
Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Tracy Ledger, a Senior Researcher at the Public Affairs Research Institute.Read More
Electric car pioneer Nissan (apologies, Elon Musk) is gunning for domination
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
More from Politics
UIF forced to use surplus as payouts exceed contributions- 'We're R1BN short'
Africa Melane interviews Teboho Maruping, Commissioner of the Unemployment Insurance Fund, on The Money Show.Read More
Fannie Masemola replaces Khehla Sithole as SA's new police commissioner
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced Lieutenant-General Fannie Masemola announced the new National Commissioner of Police.Read More
ANC's R102M tax bill: Sars squeezing 'little' people, why did this take so long?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee about the latest developments around the ruling party's unpaid taxes.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] MPs vote in motions of no confidence against Ramaphosa and Cabinet
Both the motions of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa and in his entire Cabinet will be debated at 2pm on Wednesday 30 March.Read More
'Cabinet must go' - DA stages protest outside Parly ahead of no-confidence vote
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube.Read More
ATM won't participate in its own motion of no confidence vote against Ramaphosa
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to political analyst Ralph Mathekga.Read More
SA's new unemployment high: 'Those without strong education left to flounder'
Bruce Whitfield interviews George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics, about the latest unemployment statistics.Read More
SA’s unemployment rate crosses the dreaded 35% threshold: Stats SA
Statistic South Africa says the country’s unemployment rate has crossed the feared 35% threshold in the fourth quarter of 2021, bringing the rate to 35.3%.Read More
ATM wants Ramaphosa no-confidence vote postponed after losing urgent court bid
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to ATM leader Vuyo Zungula.Read More