'President Cyril Ramaphosa is unable to move in the ANC'

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 05:10
Reaction: Announcement of emergency fuel price intervention
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Visvin Reddy - National Convenor at People Against Petrol and Paraffin Price Increases ( PAPPI)
Today at 06:10
President announces new police commissioner: General Fannie Masemola
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ziyanda Stuurman - policing and security expert
Today at 06:25
When does Ramadan 2022 begin in South Africa?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Moulana Abdul Khaliq Allie
Today at 06:40
City Fave - Mzansi Ten Tenors
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mkhanyiseli Dyantyi
Today at 07:07
The LEAD: The New Fuel Plan
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Reggie Sibiya - CEO at Fuel Retailers Association of South Africa
Today at 07:20
What we can learn from Austria's earlier relaxation of Covid-19 regulations
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Eva Schernhammer
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Binge Club
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matt Green - Binge Buddy
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:45
Sports Showdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carl Lewis - Head of Content at bet.co.za
Today at 09:15
Peace Walk 2022: Siyanda Dlamini
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Siyanda Dlamini
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:05
DW Berlin explores news & views inside Europe
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chelsey Delaney
Today at 10:15
Plant-based foods goes mainstream
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chanel Grantham - founder at Herbivore
Davey Du Plessis - Explorer/Adventurer at ...
Today at 10:30
Martin Bailey
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Martin Bailey Bailey
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
New public-private partnership opportunities opening up in national parks SANParks has just concluded its second-ever investment conference. Africa Melane interviews Board Chairperson Pam Yako. 31 March 2022 9:50 PM
2-month fuel levy relief likely to be followed by price cap on 93 octane petrol The Money Show interviews Treasury's Ismail Momoniat and gets reaction from the AA's Layton Beard and analyst George Glynos. 31 March 2022 7:12 PM
Godongwana announces temporary reduction in fuel levy for 2 months Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana has announced a temporary reduction in the general fuel levy for two months. 31 March 2022 4:33 PM
View all Local
UIF forced to use surplus as payouts exceed contributions- 'We're R1BN short' Africa Melane interviews Teboho Maruping, Commissioner of the Unemployment Insurance Fund, on The Money Show. 31 March 2022 8:23 PM
Fannie Masemola replaces Khehla Sithole as SA's new police commissioner President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced Lieutenant-General Fannie Masemola announced the new National Commissioner of Police. 31 March 2022 5:44 PM
'President Cyril Ramaphosa is unable to move in the ANC' Refilwe Moloto interviews Democratic Alliance (DA) spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube. 31 March 2022 9:24 AM
View all Politics
Debt counsellors NOT mandated to contact consumers on behalf of credit regulator Debt review companies are using the National Credit Regulator as a calling card to ensnare you - Wendy Knowler on The Money Show 31 March 2022 8:46 PM
TransUnion hack: 'Change passwords. Look for unusual activity on bank accounts' Lester Kiewit interviews Advocate Pansy Tlakula, Chairperson of the Information Regulator of South Africa. 31 March 2022 12:41 PM
ANC's R102M tax bill: Sars squeezing 'little' people, why did this take so long? Bruce Whitfield interviews Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee about the latest developments around the ruling party's unpaid taxes. 30 March 2022 9:51 PM
View all Business
Microplastic pollution from tyre wear is a growing global problem, says expert Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Pieter Jan Kole from the Open University of The Netherlands. 31 March 2022 4:58 PM
Period Panties: Getting your knickers in a twist is a thing of the past, at last More and more, women are turning on to “free-bleeding” using menstrual cups or period panties that offer a massively prolonged lif... 31 March 2022 12:16 PM
[WATCH] Savanna's spicy collab with Nando's - the perfect combo? Savanna Cider's co-branding exercise with Nando's is brave and innovative says advertising expert Andy Rice - on The Money Show 30 March 2022 8:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
Elgar: Proteas can't afford to start slow against Bangladesh South Africa will be without a number of their regular stars such as Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Rassie van der Dussen, who a... 31 March 2022 8:13 AM
[WATCH] Cape Town freediver breaks own world record for under-ice swimming Pippa Hudson chats to Amber Fillary after she sets another under-ice female freediving world record. 25 March 2022 4:09 PM
Nic Dlamini: '8-day Cape Epic just as demanding as a month on Tour de France' Bruce Whitfield catches up with 2 Absa Cape Epic first-timers - SA cyclist Nicholas Dlamini and Absa's Amelia Dieperink. 24 March 2022 9:02 PM
View all Sport
Bruce Willis losing ability to speak and understand – announces his retirement Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 31 March 2022 10:11 AM
Pfizer co-sponsors Oscars – the internet puts on its tin foil hat Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 30 March 2022 10:47 AM
Sorry, not sorry? Has Chris Rock apologised for Jada 'joke' or not? Reps for comedian Chris Rock have refuted claims he has apologised to Will and Jada Smith for his 'GI Jane' joke on Sunday night. 29 March 2022 1:06 PM
View all Entertainment
Microplastic pollution from tyre wear is a growing global problem, says expert Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Pieter Jan Kole from the Open University of The Netherlands. 31 March 2022 4:58 PM
Putin’s ratings are going up and up and up - Prof Irina Filatova (Moscow) Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Irina Filatova of the Higher School of Economics in Moscow. 31 March 2022 2:58 PM
4 million Ukrainians (half of which are kids) have fled since Russia attacked Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 31 March 2022 2:18 PM
View all World
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
'It's an absolute war out here' - botanist on Northern Cape succulent smuggling Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Pieter van Wyk from SANParks. 25 March 2022 11:38 AM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
View all Africa
Debt counsellors NOT mandated to contact consumers on behalf of credit regulator Debt review companies are using the National Credit Regulator as a calling card to ensnare you - Wendy Knowler on The Money Show 31 March 2022 8:46 PM
Putin’s ratings are going up and up and up - Prof Irina Filatova (Moscow) Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Irina Filatova of the Higher School of Economics in Moscow. 31 March 2022 2:58 PM
'President Cyril Ramaphosa is unable to move in the ANC' Refilwe Moloto interviews Democratic Alliance (DA) spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube. 31 March 2022 9:24 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Politics

'President Cyril Ramaphosa is unable to move in the ANC'

31 March 2022 9:24 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
ANC
Cyril Ramaphosa
Politics
DA
ATM
Motion of no confidence
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Siviwe Gwarube
motion of no confidence Cyril Ramaphosa

Refilwe Moloto interviews Democratic Alliance (DA) spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube.

The ANC came under attack on two fronts in Parliament on Wednesday.

First, there was the motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa, brought by the African Transformation Movement (ATM).

ATM on Wednesday said it will not participate in its own motion of no confidence after National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula denied its postponement request.

The party refused to table the motion, saying the court is yet to rule on the legality of a secret vote.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday, 4 November 2021. Picture: Boikutsho Ntsoko/Eyewitness News.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) brought a motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa’s entire cabinet.

Each MP had the opportunity to state publicly whether they support the motion or not.

The EFF, FF+, UDM, and the ATM supported the DA motion, which failed by 231 to 131 with one abstention.

... Getting 131 votes in favour… in a very much ANC majority Parliament; sends a powerful message… The majority of this cabinet needs to go! …

Siviwe Gwarube, spokesperson - Democratic Alliance

DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube told Parliament on Wednesday that the ANC government robbed South Africa blind at the expense of the very people who had voted for them.

The President promised performance agreements for members of his cabinet… It is unacceptable that he makes political considerations and doesn’t look at how people are changing lives in these roles…

Siviwe Gwarube, spokesperson - Democratic Alliance

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Gwarube about the DA’s failed bid (scroll up to listen).

I’m hoping we [opposition parties] can find more and more of these issues to coalesce around… putting party differences aside…

Siviwe Gwarube, spokesperson - Democratic Alliance

The President… is unable to move in his own political party… We can’t say because we lack the numbers, we shouldn’t try… The ANC has no political will to do better…

Siviwe Gwarube, spokesperson - Democratic Alliance



31 March 2022 9:24 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
ANC
Cyril Ramaphosa
Politics
DA
ATM
Motion of no confidence
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Siviwe Gwarube
motion of no confidence Cyril Ramaphosa

More from Local

New public-private partnership opportunities opening up in national parks

31 March 2022 9:50 PM

SANParks has just concluded its second-ever investment conference. Africa Melane interviews Board Chairperson Pam Yako.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2-month fuel levy relief likely to be followed by price cap on 93 octane petrol

31 March 2022 7:12 PM

The Money Show interviews Treasury's Ismail Momoniat and gets reaction from the AA's Layton Beard and analyst George Glynos.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Godongwana announces temporary reduction in fuel levy for 2 months

31 March 2022 4:33 PM

Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana has announced a temporary reduction in the general fuel levy for two months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dog owners urged to be vigilant as more pufferfish wash up along False Bay coast

31 March 2022 4:24 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to the City of Cape Town's coastal manager Gregg Oelofse.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Real protection needed for SA's whistleblowers, says Corruption Watch boss

31 March 2022 2:58 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Corruption Watch's Karam Singh.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Locals warned to keep away from toxic pufferfish in Simon’s Town

31 March 2022 1:05 PM

The City of Cape Town says it's monitoring the beaches from Fish Hoek to Simon’s Town after toxic pufferfish washed ashore in the area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TransUnion hack: 'Change passwords. Look for unusual activity on bank accounts'

31 March 2022 12:41 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Advocate Pansy Tlakula, Chairperson of the Information Regulator of South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape SPCA: McLaren Circus cannot perform until we give the OK

31 March 2022 12:18 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Cape of Good Hope SPCA's Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

End of the road for CT traffic chief Heathcliff Thomas after 39 years of service

31 March 2022 10:54 AM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the City’s outgoing traffic chief Heathcliff Thomas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Insurance cover remains valid for expired driver's licence to 30 Sept 2022

31 March 2022 7:30 AM

Insurance expert Christelle Colman explains to Refilwe Moloto how missing the 31 March deadline will impact vehicle insurance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Debt counsellors NOT mandated to contact consumers on behalf of credit regulator

31 March 2022 8:46 PM

Debt review companies are using the National Credit Regulator as a calling card to ensnare you - Wendy Knowler on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Putin’s ratings are going up and up and up - Prof Irina Filatova (Moscow)

31 March 2022 2:58 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Irina Filatova of the Higher School of Economics in Moscow.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Savanna's spicy collab with Nando's - the perfect combo?

30 March 2022 8:35 PM

Savanna Cider's co-branding exercise with Nando's is brave and innovative says advertising expert Andy Rice - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[CAR REVIEW] VW has a new Polo GTI – got R500 000?

30 March 2022 3:19 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Veggies do NOT reduce heart disease risk, suggests massive study

30 March 2022 12:16 PM

Africa Melane interviews clinical dietitian Carey-Anne Seady about the surprising results of the study.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Making Cape Town affordable: 'If you control the land, you control the price'

30 March 2022 9:40 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Michael Glass, Director of the Urban Studies Program at the University of Pittsburgh.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ban smartphones for kids under 16, argues education-tech entrepreneur

29 March 2022 4:05 PM

John Maytham interviews Ajit Gopalakrishnan, Head of ed-tech digital learning system Odin Education.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Supermarkets have all the power – resulting in expensive food, and hungry mouths

29 March 2022 11:38 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Tracy Ledger, a Senior Researcher at the Public Affairs Research Institute.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Electric car pioneer Nissan (apologies, Elon Musk) is gunning for domination

28 March 2022 7:59 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is everything OK at Comair?

28 March 2022 6:40 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Comair co-CEO Glenn Orsmond about the state of his company and the rest of the airline industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

UIF forced to use surplus as payouts exceed contributions- 'We're R1BN short'

31 March 2022 8:23 PM

Africa Melane interviews Teboho Maruping, Commissioner of the Unemployment Insurance Fund, on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fannie Masemola replaces Khehla Sithole as SA's new police commissioner

31 March 2022 5:44 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced Lieutenant-General Fannie Masemola announced the new National Commissioner of Police.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC's R102M tax bill: Sars squeezing 'little' people, why did this take so long?

30 March 2022 9:51 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee about the latest developments around the ruling party's unpaid taxes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH LIVE] MPs vote in motions of no confidence against Ramaphosa and Cabinet

30 March 2022 1:43 PM

Both the motions of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa and in his entire Cabinet will be debated at 2pm on Wednesday 30 March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Cabinet must go' - DA stages protest outside Parly ahead of no-confidence vote

30 March 2022 1:12 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ATM won't participate in its own motion of no confidence vote against Ramaphosa

30 March 2022 10:22 AM

Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to political analyst Ralph Mathekga.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's new unemployment high: 'Those without strong education left to flounder'

29 March 2022 6:41 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics, about the latest unemployment statistics.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA’s unemployment rate crosses the dreaded 35% threshold: Stats SA

29 March 2022 12:02 PM

Statistic South Africa says the country’s unemployment rate has crossed the feared 35% threshold in the fourth quarter of 2021, bringing the rate to 35.3%.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ATM wants Ramaphosa no-confidence vote postponed after losing urgent court bid

28 March 2022 2:32 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to ATM leader Vuyo Zungula.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] 'It's a personal embarrassment for me' - EFF MP vaping in Parly sitting

28 March 2022 11:44 AM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to EFF MP Nazier Paulsen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Fannie Masemola replaces Khehla Sithole as SA's new police commissioner

Politics

2-month fuel levy relief likely to be followed by price cap on 93 octane petrol

Business Local

Dog owners urged to be vigilant as more pufferfish wash up along False Bay coast

Local

EWN Highlights

Langlaagte Testing Station without power as deadline for licence renewals nears

31 March 2022 7:13 PM

ANC 'ready' to oppose attempt to interdict Mpumalanga elective conference

31 March 2022 5:47 PM

UJ registrar: Students now have until 11 April to upload proof of vaccination

31 March 2022 5:38 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA