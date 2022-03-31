Cape SPCA: McLaren Circus cannot perform until we give the OK





The Cape of Good Hope SPCA says the show cannot go on for McLaren Circus just yet

The City of Cape Town says the McLaren Circus' event permit has been reinstated on the condition that the SPCA's animal welfare concerns have been resolved

Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse says the circus has yet to remedy all of the issues identified by the SPCA during two recent inspections

Pieterse says McLaren Circus is in breach of its permit conditions if it performs without any go-ahead

Image: McLaren Circus/Facebook

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA says McLaren Circus performances must remain suspended until the organisation is satisfied that all of its animal welfare concerns have been addressed.

The City of Cape Town withdrew the circus' even permit on Tuesday after the SPCA issued the circus with a notice of alleged contraventions of the Animals Protection Act.

On Wednesday, the City reinstated the event permit on the condition that the SPCA's animal welfare concerns have been resolved.

Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse says the circus has yet to remedy all of the issues it flagged during an inspection earlier this week.

Pieterse says the SPCA conducted a follow-up inspection with a wildlife veterinarian on Wednesday afternoon and issued a further warning to the McLaren Circus for contraventions of the Animal Protection Act.

Some of the points on the first warning that was issued on Monday have not yet been resolved and there are further issues now that the circus needs to address with regard to the welfare and well-being of the animals. Jaco Pieterse, Chief Inspector - Cape of Good Hope SPCA

Pieterse says the McLaren Circus cannot host any performances until the SPCA gives the go-ahead.

The circus apparently held a show on Wednesday afternoon, which Pieterse says is in breach of the permit conditions.

Pieterse alleges that the owner of McLaren Circus, David McLaren,has dismissed some of the SPCA's concerns about insufficient environmental enrichment for the animals, particularly the Lions and Bengal Tiger.

"If they cared about the animals as they claim, then it wouldn't have to take the SPCA to issue them with a warning", he tells CapeTalk.

We've been informed by the City that the permit has been reinstated but on condition that the circus complies with the concerns and the warnings that have been issued by the SPCA, which means the circus cannot continue to perform. Jaco Pieterse, Chief Inspector - Cape of Good Hope SPCA

We have been informed that the circus has continued to perform last night, which means they are in breach of the permit conditions because the SPCA has not given the OK or the approval that the concerns have been addressed or resolved. Jaco Pieterse, Chief Inspector - Cape of Good Hope SPCA

We've given him warnings, and if he does not comply then, unfortunately, we will be forced to take further legal action in terms of the Animal Protection Act. Jaco Pieterse, Chief Inspector - Cape of Good Hope SPCA

Pieterse had denied claims by McLaren that the SPCA is behind a smear campaign against his business.

"We do not have an issue with the circus, we have an issue with the circus that has wild animals in the performing acts", he says.

The SPCA does not have a smear campaign Mr. McLaren or his circus. That's totally untrue... He stated that the SPCA even funded a smear campaign, that's totally untrue and unsubstantiated. Jaco Pieterse, Chief Inspector - Cape of Good Hope SPCA