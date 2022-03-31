End of the road for CT traffic chief Heathcliff Thomas after 39 years of service





After 39 years of service, the City’s traffic chief Heathcliff Thomas will officially retire today

Thomas is excited about the future of the City’s Traffic Service and believes that it is in good hands

Heathcliff Thomas at a farewell event hosted by the City of Cape Town. Image: City of Cape Town

Heathcliff Thomas will bid farewell to the City of Cape Town later today – just one day shy of his 60th birthday.

The municipal traffic chief sits in his office for the last time today as he heads into retirement after 39 years of service.

Thomas will be heading to academia and spending more time with his family.

He'll be remembered by many Capetonians for his ‘eye in the sky’ traffic reports featured on GoodHope FM.

Thomas says one of his greatest career highlights has been watching the development of his staff, some of whom have been trained from tea lady to testing officer.

I've had many highlights in my career... but I have been blessed with the most amazing and competent staff that any manager can possibly hope for. Heathcliff Thomas, Outgoing Traffic Chief - City of Cape Town

Thomas says he's excited about the future of the City’s Traffic Service and believes that it is in good hands.

He's also pleased with the significant drop in speed camera offences over the past couple of months in Cape Town.

He says the City’s Traffic Service is more interested in chasing traffic compliance, not revenue generated from traffic fines.

In the ideal world... not one person would transgress any traffic law which means that, technically, our income from traffic fines would be 0. But that to us would be the ultimate utopia. Heathcliff Thomas, Outgoing Traffic Chief - City of Cape Town

We value and appreciate voluntary compliance of legislation, including traffic legislation. We would prefer it if no one disobeyed the law... that would make us very happy. Heathcliff Thomas, Outgoing Traffic Chief - City of Cape Town