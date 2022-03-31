Bruce Willis losing ability to speak and understand – announces his retirement

Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Latest Local
New public-private partnership opportunities opening up in national parks SANParks has just concluded its second-ever investment conference. Africa Melane interviews Board Chairperson Pam Yako. 31 March 2022 9:50 PM
2-month fuel levy relief likely to be followed by price cap on 93 octane petrol The Money Show interviews Treasury's Ismail Momoniat and gets reaction from the AA's Layton Beard and analyst George Glynos. 31 March 2022 7:12 PM
Godongwana announces temporary reduction in fuel levy for 2 months Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana has announced a temporary reduction in the general fuel levy for two months. 31 March 2022 4:33 PM
View all Local
UIF forced to use surplus as payouts exceed contributions- 'We're R1BN short' Africa Melane interviews Teboho Maruping, Commissioner of the Unemployment Insurance Fund, on The Money Show. 31 March 2022 8:23 PM
Fannie Masemola replaces Khehla Sithole as SA's new police commissioner President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced Lieutenant-General Fannie Masemola announced the new National Commissioner of Police. 31 March 2022 5:44 PM
'President Cyril Ramaphosa is unable to move in the ANC' Refilwe Moloto interviews Democratic Alliance (DA) spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube. 31 March 2022 9:24 AM
View all Politics
Debt counsellors NOT mandated to contact consumers on behalf of credit regulator Debt review companies are using the National Credit Regulator as a calling card to ensnare you - Wendy Knowler on The Money Show 31 March 2022 8:46 PM
TransUnion hack: 'Change passwords. Look for unusual activity on bank accounts' Lester Kiewit interviews Advocate Pansy Tlakula, Chairperson of the Information Regulator of South Africa. 31 March 2022 12:41 PM
ANC's R102M tax bill: Sars squeezing 'little' people, why did this take so long? Bruce Whitfield interviews Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee about the latest developments around the ruling party's unpaid taxes. 30 March 2022 9:51 PM
View all Business
Microplastic pollution from tyre wear is a growing global problem, says expert Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Pieter Jan Kole from the Open University of The Netherlands. 31 March 2022 4:58 PM
Period Panties: Getting your knickers in a twist is a thing of the past, at last More and more, women are turning on to “free-bleeding” using menstrual cups or period panties that offer a massively prolonged lif... 31 March 2022 12:16 PM
[WATCH] Savanna's spicy collab with Nando's - the perfect combo? Savanna Cider's co-branding exercise with Nando's is brave and innovative says advertising expert Andy Rice - on The Money Show 30 March 2022 8:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
Elgar: Proteas can't afford to start slow against Bangladesh South Africa will be without a number of their regular stars such as Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Rassie van der Dussen, who a... 31 March 2022 8:13 AM
[WATCH] Cape Town freediver breaks own world record for under-ice swimming Pippa Hudson chats to Amber Fillary after she sets another under-ice female freediving world record. 25 March 2022 4:09 PM
Nic Dlamini: '8-day Cape Epic just as demanding as a month on Tour de France' Bruce Whitfield catches up with 2 Absa Cape Epic first-timers - SA cyclist Nicholas Dlamini and Absa's Amelia Dieperink. 24 March 2022 9:02 PM
View all Sport
Bruce Willis losing ability to speak and understand – announces his retirement Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 31 March 2022 10:11 AM
Pfizer co-sponsors Oscars – the internet puts on its tin foil hat Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 30 March 2022 10:47 AM
Sorry, not sorry? Has Chris Rock apologised for Jada 'joke' or not? Reps for comedian Chris Rock have refuted claims he has apologised to Will and Jada Smith for his 'GI Jane' joke on Sunday night. 29 March 2022 1:06 PM
View all Entertainment
Microplastic pollution from tyre wear is a growing global problem, says expert Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Pieter Jan Kole from the Open University of The Netherlands. 31 March 2022 4:58 PM
Putin’s ratings are going up and up and up - Prof Irina Filatova (Moscow) Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Irina Filatova of the Higher School of Economics in Moscow. 31 March 2022 2:58 PM
4 million Ukrainians (half of which are kids) have fled since Russia attacked Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 31 March 2022 2:18 PM
View all World
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
'It's an absolute war out here' - botanist on Northern Cape succulent smuggling Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Pieter van Wyk from SANParks. 25 March 2022 11:38 AM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
View all Africa
Debt counsellors NOT mandated to contact consumers on behalf of credit regulator Debt review companies are using the National Credit Regulator as a calling card to ensnare you - Wendy Knowler on The Money Show 31 March 2022 8:46 PM
Putin’s ratings are going up and up and up - Prof Irina Filatova (Moscow) Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Irina Filatova of the Higher School of Economics in Moscow. 31 March 2022 2:58 PM
'President Cyril Ramaphosa is unable to move in the ANC' Refilwe Moloto interviews Democratic Alliance (DA) spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube. 31 March 2022 9:24 AM
View all Opinion
Bruce Willis losing ability to speak and understand – announces his retirement

31 March 2022 10:11 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Bruce Willis
Lester Kiewit
Barbara Friedman
Barb's wire
The Morning Review
aphasia
Bruce Willis retires

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Bruce Willis (67) has developed a cognitive illness, forcing him to retire, announced his family on Wednesday.

The iconic action hero has aphasia, a degenerative language disorder that ends up destroying a person’s ability to speak or understand verbal communication as well as the ability to read and write.

“Bruce has been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," read a post by his family.

"As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

Waxwork statue of Bruce Willis. © askoldsb/123rf.com

Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen).

Aphasia… is a slow degeneration of your cognitive functioning so you can’t speak and comprehend properly…

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

He was the last man standing at the end of those skop, skiet and donder movies. It’s sad that he has to step back…

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire



More from Entertainment

Pfizer co-sponsors Oscars – the internet puts on its tin foil hat

30 March 2022 10:47 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Sorry, not sorry? Has Chris Rock apologised for Jada 'joke' or not?

29 March 2022 1:06 PM

Reps for comedian Chris Rock have refuted claims he has apologised to Will and Jada Smith for his 'GI Jane' joke on Sunday night.

[VIDEO] A beautiful moment as Lady Gaga whispers to Liza Minnelli 'I gotcha"

29 March 2022 10:54 AM

The internet is also focusing on the more positive moments that were overshadowed at Sunday evening's Oscar ceremony.

'I was out of line and I was wrong' - Will Smith apologises for Oscars slap

29 March 2022 8:54 AM

Best actor winner Will Smith has apologised for slapping presenter and comedian Chris Rock who made a distasteful joke about his wife.

Uproar over SA's only travelling circus using wild animals as show arrives in CT

28 March 2022 4:36 PM

Presenter Bianca Resnekov chats to Carte Blanche producer Tarryn Crossman.

SA actor Sandra Prinsloo awarded Fleur Du Cap Lifetime Achievement gong

28 March 2022 9:38 AM

Actress Sandra Prinsloo has been awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 57th Fleur Du Cap Awards in Cape Town.

VIDEO: Will Smith slaps presenter Chris Rock, minutes before winning Oscar

28 March 2022 7:54 AM

The audience sat in shock as Smith walked on stage and slapped Rock after he made a comment about his wife's hair.

[REVIEW] 'Bridgerton season 2 doesn't have the same magic as the first season'

27 March 2022 2:52 PM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to editor and reviewer Gayle Edmunds.

Nadia Nakai talks fame, social media and Netflix show 'Young Famous & African'

27 March 2022 11:24 AM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to rapper and media personality Nadia Nakai.

Arendsvlei and Raised by Wolves actor Clayton Evertson spins tunes on CapeTalk

25 March 2022 3:41 PM

Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

