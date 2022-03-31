Bruce Willis losing ability to speak and understand – announces his retirement





Bruce Willis (67) has developed a cognitive illness, forcing him to retire, announced his family on Wednesday.

The iconic action hero has aphasia, a degenerative language disorder that ends up destroying a person’s ability to speak or understand verbal communication as well as the ability to read and write.

“Bruce has been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," read a post by his family.

"As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

Waxwork statue of Bruce Willis. © askoldsb/123rf.com

Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen).

Aphasia… is a slow degeneration of your cognitive functioning so you can’t speak and comprehend properly… Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire