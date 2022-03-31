Bruce Willis losing ability to speak and understand – announces his retirement
Bruce Willis (67) has developed a cognitive illness, forcing him to retire, announced his family on Wednesday.
The iconic action hero has aphasia, a degenerative language disorder that ends up destroying a person’s ability to speak or understand verbal communication as well as the ability to read and write.
“Bruce has been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," read a post by his family.
"As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."
Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen).
Aphasia… is a slow degeneration of your cognitive functioning so you can’t speak and comprehend properly…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
He was the last man standing at the end of those skop, skiet and donder movies. It’s sad that he has to step back…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_145726176_london-england-uk-january-2-2020-waxwork-statues-of-bruce-willis-created-by-madam-tussauds-in-1884-m.html?vti=o44jhdut5xld52vjyd-1-1
