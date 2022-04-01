Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:55
#An Hour with Jonathan Rubain
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jonathan Rubain - Virtuoso guitarist, producer and director at Baxter Theatre
Today at 17:05
Education can be the much-needed booster shot in the fight against South Africa's moral decay
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr. Michelle van Eck
Today at 17:20
With Russia's Invasion of Ukraine, Arctic Science Crumbles
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tim Lydon
Today at 17:45
GOOD LUCK
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet Harding - Singer and Songwriter at GoodLuck
No Items to show
Koekedoor's Chef Tiaan steps out of the kitchen, shares music faves on CapeTalk

1 April 2022 10:30 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Music
#AnHourWith
80s and 90s
Chef Tiaan

Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Acclaimed South African chef Tiaan Langenegger, popularly known as Chef Tiaan, is a presenter on KykNet's cooking competition show Koekedoor where a professional chef is pitted against a home cook.

This coming Sunday at 10am, Chef Tiaan swaps his pots and pans for a radio mic and shares his 80s and 90s song favourites with us.

See his playlist below:




1 April 2022 10:30 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Music
#AnHourWith
80s and 90s
Chef Tiaan

