Locals warned to keep away from toxic pufferfish in Simon’s Town
- Over 80 pufferfish washed ashore at Long Beach in Simon’s Town on Wednesday
- Conservationists have warned that the fish can be highly toxic and fatal to humans and dogs
Capetonians have been advised to steer clear of toxic pufferfish after more than 80 of them washed ashore in Simon's Town on Wednesday morning.
The City of Cape Town has been collecting and bagging the fish for proper disposal.
It has urged residents and visitors not to handle the pufferfish.
"Those walking their dogs should ensure that their pets do not come in contact with the fish either as it carries the neurotoxin tetradotoxin and should not be consumed", the City says in a statement.
City officials will be monitoring the beaches from Fish Hoek to Simon’s Town in the coming days and remove the fish, should more wash ashore.
The municipality says it's unclear what caused the fish to wash ashore.
Around this time last year, City officials cleared hundreds of dead pufferfish that washed up along the False Bay coastline.
RELATED: Locals warned to keep dogs and kids away from toxic pufferfish along False Bay
It removed almost 70 bags of dead pufferfish, weighing 200 kilograms, from beaches along the Muizenberg and Fish Hoek coast.
Two dogs reportedly died after coming into contact with the toxic fish in Fish Hoek and Muizenberg at the time.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/AfriOceansConservationAlliance/photos/pcb.5104814006259087/5104804506260037
