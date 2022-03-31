Real protection needed for SA's whistleblowers, says Corruption Watch boss





Corruption Watch has released its annual report titled 'Pushing For Change' as the watchdog celebrates its 10-year journey

Corruption Watch's Karam Singh says there still isn't enough protection for whistleblowers in SA

Civil society group Corruption Watch says more needs to be done to ensure adequate protection and support for whistleblowers in South Africa.

The corruption watchdog has released the 2021 edition of its annual report, titled Pushing For Change.

This year marks a decade since Corruption Watch was established in 2012, with over 36,200 whistleblowers coming forwards over the course of 10 years.

Corruption Watch executive director Karam Singh says the past decade has shown the important role played by brave whistleblowers who have not been deterred by intimidation or threats to their livelihoods and lives.

Singh says there needs to be a structural shift in how whistleblowers are treated in the country to include physical, financial, legal, and psychosocial protection.

We hear great rhetoric about the importance of whistleblowers... but we haven't seen that shift yet structurally or within the legal system to provide real protection for whistleblowers and I think that's an area where we need to see some progress in this immediate period coming up. Karam Singh, Head of Legal and Investigations - Corruption Watch

It's not clear that we are seeing the change yet. In this immediate period, with some of the assassinations that we've seen, we think that things might be getting more difficult for whistleblowers. Karam Singh, Head of Legal and Investigations - Corruption Watch

In 2021, Corruption Watch received 3,248 corruption complaints.

These complaints mostly related to allegations of maladministration (18%), followed by procurement corruption and abuse of authority (16% each). Other reports focus on fraud (14%), misappropriation of resources (12%), and dereliction of duty (8%).

Singh says corruption related to South Africa's Covid-19 response featured prominently, including PPE tender graft and complaints linked to the UIF Covid-19 Ters scheme.

The majority of corruption or misconduct was identified in the public sector at 67%. Of these, 28% point to national government, 24% to local government, 8% to provincial government, and 3% to state-owned entities, among others.

Meanwhile, 33% of the complaints allege corruption in the private sector.

On average, from year to year, it's plus-minus 3,000 complaints a year. Various issues have been raised... issues with the police, issues in schools, issues related to health. Karam Singh, Head of Legal and Investigations - Corruption Watch

Police corruption was something that was with us at the dawn of democracy and I think we've seen different moments where things have improved but I think we're still sitting with a major challenge. Karam Singh, Head of Legal and Investigations - Corruption Watch

Certainly, in this last period, we saw lots of complaints in and around the issues around PPE and the response to the pandemic. Karam Singh, Head of Legal and Investigations - Corruption Watch