4 million Ukrainians (half of which are kids) have fled since Russia attacked





About four million Ukrainians have fled their country since Russia’s invasion began on 24 February, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Poland has so far welcomed 2.3 million refugees from Ukraine while Romania has taken in about 600 000.

© macniak/123rf.com

Up to 10 million may be internally displaced and another 12 million are trapped in places with intense fighting, according to the International Organization for Migration.

It is Europe’s worst refugee crisis since World War Two, eclipsing even the ongoing war in Syria, waged since 2011.

Ukraine had a population of about 44 million before the war began.

