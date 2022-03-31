4 million Ukrainians (half of which are kids) have fled since Russia attacked
About four million Ukrainians have fled their country since Russia’s invasion began on 24 February, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.
Poland has so far welcomed 2.3 million refugees from Ukraine while Romania has taken in about 600 000.
Up to 10 million may be internally displaced and another 12 million are trapped in places with intense fighting, according to the International Organization for Migration.
It is Europe’s worst refugee crisis since World War Two, eclipsing even the ongoing war in Syria, waged since 2011.
Ukraine had a population of about 44 million before the war began.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen).
Unicef says the situation in Ukraine is spiralling… It says two million [of the four million refugees] are children…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_183868151_picture-of-a-child-with-a-lot-of-love-and-peaceful-message.html?vti=loikbvr4zt4ddgbaqn-1-65
More from World
Microplastic pollution from tyre wear is a growing global problem, says expert
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Pieter Jan Kole from the Open University of The Netherlands.Read More
Putin’s ratings are going up and up and up - Prof Irina Filatova (Moscow)
Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Irina Filatova of the Higher School of Economics in Moscow.Read More
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream?
Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil.Read More
'Most Russians support Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine'
John Maytham interviews Paula Slier, Middle East Bureau Chief for Russian state-owned news agency RT.Read More
Panic buying in Shanghai, as the city of 25 million loses its grip on Covid-19
Shanghai supermarket shelves are emptying out as residents clamour for supplies amid the most severe outbreak since Wuhan.Read More
Sorry, not sorry? Has Chris Rock apologised for Jada 'joke' or not?
Reps for comedian Chris Rock have refuted claims he has apologised to Will and Jada Smith for his 'GI Jane' joke on Sunday night.Read More
[VIDEO] A beautiful moment as Lady Gaga whispers to Liza Minnelli 'I gotcha"
The internet is also focusing on the more positive moments that were overshadowed at Sunday evening's Oscar ceremony.Read More
20 slain as armed cartel opens fire at Mexican cockfight
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe.Read More
Why there's a 70% spike in South African students heading to Canada to study?
Nicholas Avramis, Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultant at Beaver Immigration chats to Africa Melane about their recent study.Read More