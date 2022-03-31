Putin’s ratings are going up and up and up - Prof Irina Filatova (Moscow)
Most Russians genuinely believe that their army is fighting Nazis in Ukraine, says Professor Irina Filatova of the Higher School of Economics in Moscow.
Filatova says most of her compatriots believe Ukraine to be the aggressor, and that it is Russia that is under threat.
President Vladimir Putin has banned all independent media and enacted strict new laws to suppress any hint of dissent.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Professor Filatova (scroll up to listen).
Putin’s ratings are going up, and up, and up. His approval rating is estimated to be between 83% and 89%...Professor Irina Filatova, Higher School of Economics (Moscow)
Who knows if they’re speaking the truth, when they are arrested, even for a banner saying, ‘Peace. Truth. Freedom.’… 15 000 Russians have been arrested…Professor Irina Filatova, Higher School of Economics (Moscow)
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_104324532_russia-poltavskaya-village-mart-24-2018-russian-president-vladimir-putin-on-the-laptop-screen-editor.html?vti=o9sjdgnymxorb7wqfm-1-10
