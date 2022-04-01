Cape Town City Guide: 7 great reasons to leave the house this weekend
CAPE TOWN - The windy city promises to be a chiller but keep your coat handy and you'll be good to celebrate everything the Mother City has to offer.
The Belgian Waffle House Aching to start your day off with some decadence? Look no further than Cape Town’s famous Belgian Waffle House!
Located in Strand, the beautiful waffle house sports a simple design with a menu perfect for any occasion from breakfast with your kids to lunch with a suitor.
So, whether your craving some chocolate mouse or some chicken a la king, the iconic restaurant has something for everyone.
In Johannesburg for the weekend? Find out what to do there.
Bon Appétit The Vineyard Hotel and the Cape Town Opera House weaves together Opera and fine dining.
It’s a classy affair that promises a premium dining experience with the added advantage of enjoying a show by the legendary Cape Town Opera House.
The event will run between 31 March and 3 April and will cost you R950 per ticket.
Two Oceans Aquarium Explore the wonders of the ocean at the V&A Waterfront's Two Ocean Aquarium.
As one of the city's leading attractions, the sprawling aquarium has over 3,000 living sea animals ranging from sharks and fish to turtles and penguins.
Tickets start at R105 for children aged four to 13 and R220 for adults.
Black Elephants Vintners & Co.
Ever wanted to visit a vineyard and experience live music, simultaneously? Then Franshoek’s Black Elephants Vintners & Co. have just the thing for you.
In a similar fashion that Bon Appetit combines opera with specific food pairings, Vinters & Co. mixes live music with wine pairings to go with it.
Tickets will cost you R150 per person.
In Durban for the weekend? Find out what to do there.
Green Point Park
Give your wallet a break and visit Green Point's Green Point Park and enjoy the fresh air and the beauty of nature that Cape Town has to offer.
Whether it's time spent with family or a cute picnic date, the park is perfect for a refreshing change of scenery away from all the noise of city life.
Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (MOCCA) If you want to skip the stalls, music and bars, make your way over to Cape Town’s famous MOCCA museum.
Its Facebook page describes it as “a public, not-for-profit institution that exhibits, collects, preserves and researches contemporary art from Africa and its diaspora.”
So grab a date (or friend) and appreciate all our continent has to offer.
Lourensford Market Lourensford Wine Estate’s has its iconic market Fridays to Sundays and offers you the chance to escape from the busy city and enjoy the market with scenic wineland views.
Voted one of KFM’s best markets in the Cape, it boasts over 60 permeant stalls as well as multiple pop-ups to ensure that it maintains a varied and vibrant space that inevitably turns festive – and we all know what that means.
Look out for its famous post-work Friday night Twilight Market that promises that your weekend kicks off on the right foot.
